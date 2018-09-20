Tiger Tracker: Tiger Woods' first round of Tour Championship, shot by shot

Tiger Woods enters the Tour Championship at East Lake sitting 20th in the FedEx Cup standings. In order to bring home the FedEx Cup title and the $10 million bonus, Woods needs to win – and a lot of help, most notable points leader Bryson DeChambeau to finish T-15 or worse in the 30-player field.

Woods will begin play Thursday as he tees off in the first round at 12:30 p.m. Eastern alongside Tommy Fleetwood.

We’ll track Woods’ round all day, shot by shot, as he attempts to pull off the unimaginable come Sunday in Atlanta.