Tiger Woods finishes with eagle for 5-under 65 at Tour Championship

Tiger Woods finished with a bang Thursday, draining a 27-foot eagle putt on 18 to grab a share of the lead following a 5-under 65 in Round 1 of the Tour Championship.

Woods shares the top spot with Rickie Fowler for now while Gary Woodland is alone in third at 3 under.

Woods got off to a rough start with a puzzling three-putt on the first. His initial 24-foot birdie try was lightning quick and he missed the five-foot comebacker to start the day on a down note.

He rebounded with back-to-back birdies at five and six, including a 26-foot bomb on five.

Overall he had plenty of chances because he keeps putting himself in great spots tee to green. Woods now leads the Tour in strokes gained approach the green and has been even more dialed in with his irons over the past three playoff events.

More surprisingly, he’s been automatic off the tee ever since he started the postseason in New Jersey. He’s giving up some distance and was often short of Tommy Fleetwood in the fairway, but that’s fine for a guy who hits his irons as well as Woods does.

That’s helped eliminate the big numbers and Thursday marked Woods’ eighth straight round of even par or better. And it’s helped him work his way up the leaderboard early for the second tournament in a row.

After an 8-under 62 in Round 1 of the BMW Championship, Woods fell back with a disappointing even-par 70 in Round 2. We’ll see if he can turn in a better follow-up performance Friday at East Lake.