The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship will take place Oct. 4-7 at St. Andrews’ Old Course, Carnoustie and Kingsbarns. Before that, though, tournament staff will have some cleaning up to do.

Storm Ali, the first storm of the season, has wreaked havoc on the United Kingdom. The storm struck Fife, Scotland, on Wednesday, bringing with it 100 mph wind gusts.

One hospitality tent at St. Andrews was no match for the high winds.