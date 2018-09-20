'I've earned my way back': What Tiger Woods said after Round 1 of Tour Championship

Tiger Woods drained a 27-foot eagle putt on 18 to take a share of the lead and card a 5-under 65 in Round 1 of the Tour Championship. Here’s what he had to say after his first round at East Lake since 2013.

On how he feels now compared to the beginning of the year

“My body has gotten better. My doctor said it’s going to take you a while to get your body back and get everything moving again, and it’s taken a little time. Meanwhile, trying to figure out not only my swing changes but equipment and trying to hit a moving target with my game. Everything has evolved. I feel completely different than I did at the beginning of the year. The shots are similar, but they’re done differently.”

On getting back to the Tour Championship

“This is one of those where you’re not going to get an exemption into this event. You have to earn it and be part of the top 30, consistent and one of the guys who’s had a good year. I’ve earned my way back. All things considered it’s been a pretty huge success.”

On the eagle putt at 18

“This putt was taking forever for the grain to take it and it finally did in the last three or four feet.”

On fan support

“It’s been unbelievable, the amount of support, and I certainly appreciate it because I’ve been away from the game and haven’t been able to play at this level, or play. To come back and feel this kind of support, there have been some tough times where I had to dig out a round and the crowds have been so fantastic through the year trying to give me energy. They really want me to play well and I’m trying.”