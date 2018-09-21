The 2018 Junior Ryder Cup, a biennial match-play competition featuring 12 junior golfers from the United States and Europe, will be contested Sept. 24-25, at Disneyland Paris.

The United States Team is going for its sixth consecutive Junior Ryder Cup victory.

Captained by PGA Past President Allen Wronowski, PGA, of Bel Air, Maryland, the U.S. Junior Ryder Cup Team features 2017 and 2018 Boys Junior PGA Champion Akshay Bhatia of North Carolina; and Californians Lucy Li, Rose Zhang and Yealimi Noh, who won the last three Girls Junior PGA Championships, respectively. Joining them are Kentucky’s Canon Claycomb, California’s Ricky Castillo, Texas’ William Moll, Utah’s Cole Ponich, Massachusetts’ Michael Thorbjornsen, Tennessee’s Rachel Heck, Indiana’s Erica Shepherd and Florida’s Alexa Pano.

Bhatia and Li are the No. 1 ranked boys and girls players (Golfweek). All six girls on the U.S. Team are ranked in the Top 20 and all six boys are ranked in the Top 50.

The 11th Junior Ryder Cup features one day of six foursome matches (three boys’ matches and three girls’ matches) in the morning, and six mixed four-ball matches on Sept. 24. Singles matches involving all 12 members of each team will be played on Sept. 25.