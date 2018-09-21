2018 Tour Championship Betting Odds: Justin Rose holds edge over Tiger Woods in Las Vegas

Justin Rose and Tiger Woods are tied entering the third round of the PGA Tour Championship at East Lake on Saturday.

Rose is a slight favorite over Woods to win the tournament and the FedEx Cup in the process. Rose is 9-4, while Woods is posted at 11-4.

Here are the latest odds-to-win for the final PGA Tour event of the year, as updated by Golfodds.com and Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook manager Jeff Sherman.

Odds to win 2018 Tour Championship