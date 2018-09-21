Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

2018 Tour Championship Betting Odds: Justin Rose holds edge over Tiger Woods in Las Vegas

ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 21: Justin Rose of England reacts to his shot from the 17th tee during the second round of the TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club on September 21, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Justin Rose and Tiger Woods are tied entering the third round of the PGA Tour Championship at East Lake on Saturday.

Rose is a slight favorite over Woods to win the tournament and the FedEx Cup in the process. Rose is 9-4, while Woods is posted at 11-4.

Here are the latest odds-to-win for the final PGA Tour event of the year, as updated by Golfodds.com and Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook manager Jeff Sherman.

Odds to win 2018 Tour Championship

Player Odds
Justin Rose 9-4
Tiger Woods 11-4
Rory McIlroy 5-1
Justin Thomas 10-1
Jon Rahm 16-1
Billy Horschel 18-1
Rickie Fowler 20-1
Patrick Cantlay 20-1
Dustin Johnson 30-1
Tony Finau 40-1
Tommy Fleetwood 40-1
Hideki Matsuyama 40-1
Xander Schauffele 50-1
Kyle Stanley 50-1
Gary Woodland 80-1
Webb Simpson 80-1
Paul Casey 100-1

