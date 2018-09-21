2018 Tour Championship: Round 3 tee times, pairings, hole locations

The PGA Tour Championship resumes Saturday with Round 3 at East Lake in Atlanta. Below are the Round 3 tee times, pairings, pin placements and current projected FedEx Cup finish.

Tiger Woods and Justin Rose share the 36-hole at -7 overall and will tee off in the final pairing Saturday at 2:30 p.m. All times listed are Eastern

Tour Championship Round 3 Tee Times

12:10 p.m.: Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka

12:20 p.m.: Keegan Bradley, Patrick Reed

12:30 p.m.: Phil Mickelson, Francesco Molinari

12:40 p.m.: Bubba Watson, Cameron Smith

12:50 p.m.: Marc Leishman, Patton Kizzire

1 p.m.: Kevin Na, Jason Day

1:10 p.m.: Webb Simpson, Paul Casey

1:20 p.m.: Aaron Wise, Dustin Johnson

1:30 p.m.: Tony Finau, Gary Woodland

1:40 p.m.: Tommy Fleetwood, Xander Schauffele

1:50 p.m.: Rickie Fowler, Hideki Matsuyama

2 p.m.: Justin Thomas, Kyle Stanley

2:10 p.m.: Patrick Cantlay, Jon Rahm Barrika

2:20 p.m.: Rory McIlroy, Billy Horschel

2:30 p.m.: Justin Rose, Tiger Woods

Round 3 Hole Locations

FedEx Cup Projections

Based on 36-hole scores

1. Justin Rose

2. Tiger Woods<

3. Bryson DeChambeau

4. Tony Finau

5. Justin Thomas