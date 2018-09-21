2018 Tour Championship: Round 3 tee times, pairings, hole locations

The PGA Tour Championship resumes Saturday with Round 3 at East Lake in Atlanta. Below are the Round 3 tee times, pairings, pin placements and current projected FedEx Cup finish.
Tiger Woods and Justin Rose share the 36-hole at -7 overall and will tee off in the final pairing Saturday at 2:30 p.m. All times listed are Eastern
Tour Championship Round 3 Tee Times
12:10 p.m.: Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka
12:20 p.m.: Keegan Bradley, Patrick Reed
12:30 p.m.: Phil Mickelson, Francesco Molinari
12:40 p.m.: Bubba Watson, Cameron Smith
12:50 p.m.: Marc Leishman, Patton Kizzire
1 p.m.: Kevin Na, Jason Day
1:10 p.m.: Webb Simpson, Paul Casey
1:20 p.m.: Aaron Wise, Dustin Johnson
1:30 p.m.: Tony Finau, Gary Woodland
1:40 p.m.: Tommy Fleetwood, Xander Schauffele
1:50 p.m.: Rickie Fowler, Hideki Matsuyama
2 p.m.: Justin Thomas, Kyle Stanley
2:10 p.m.: Patrick Cantlay, Jon Rahm Barrika
2:20 p.m.: Rory McIlroy, Billy Horschel
2:30 p.m.: Justin Rose, Tiger Woods
Round 3 Hole Locations
FedEx Cup Projections
Based on 36-hole scores
1. Justin Rose
2. Tiger Woods<
3. Bryson DeChambeau
4. Tony Finau
5. Justin Thomas
