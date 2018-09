Tiger Woods held a two-shot lead on the field at one point and ended Friday’s second round tied with Justin Rose atop the leaderboard at 7 under. Woods made birdie at the par-5 18th hole to cap a solid 2-under 68.

He was a lot more erratic off the tee than he was Thursday but managed to keep it together and made a lot of gritty par saves, coupled with some stellar iron shots and big putts.

Here are the highlights from Woods’ round: