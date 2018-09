Lacking confidence with a wedge around the green? You’re far from alone. Gary Gilchrist, head of Swing-U instruction and the first teacher to have three pros ascend to No. 1 in the world rankings in the same year, shows you how to make minor adjustments in the ball position and clubface to add spin for more precise wedge shots.

