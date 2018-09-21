Live blog: 2018 Tour Championship at East Lake, Round 2

The 2018 Tour Championship is underway at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, where Tiger Woods and Rickie Fowler co-lead at 5 under entering Round 2. We’ll be tracking all of the Friday highlights right here in our live blog.
Latest
PGA Tour 26m ago
Tiger Tracker: Woods' second round of Tour Championship, shot by shot
Tiger Woods grabbed a share of the lead with an eagle on 18 to start the Tour Championship at East Lake. He enters Friday’s second (…)
Instruction 1hr ago
Instruction: Hit the greenside 'chip-and-run' like a pro
Lacking confidence with a wedge around the green? You’re far from alone. Gary Gilchrist, head of Swing-U instruction and the first (…)
Amateur 1hr ago
2018 Junior Ryder Cup set for Disneyland Paris Sept. 24-25
The 2018 Junior Ryder Cup, a biennial match-play competition featuring 12 junior golfers from the United States and Europe, will be contested (…)
PGA Tour 2hr ago
Under forthcoming FedEx Cup system, Rose would lead at East Lake
ATLANTA – Bryson DeChambeau saw this coming. On Wednesday, before the start of the 2018 Tour Championship, the man ranked No. 1 (…)
Golf 6hr ago
Myrtle Beach courses recover quickly from Hurricane Florence
One week after Hurricane Florence made landfall, we’re still seeing devastating images of the destruction that the storm caused across the (…)
Professional 17hr ago
Chris Paisley shoots 61 to take Web.com Tour Championship lead
Chris Paisley, the Englishman who won a European Tour event earlier this year, is attempting to earn his PGA Tour card through the Web.com (…)
PGA Tour 18hr ago
2018 Tour Championship, Round 2: Tee times, pairings
Tiger Woods and Rickie Fowler each shot 5-under 65 Thursday at East Lake Golf Club and earned spots in Friday’s final pairing of the (…)
PGA Tour 19hr ago
Tiger Woods stays sharp, co-leads with Rickie Fowler at Tour Championship
ATLANTA — Thursday started off like it might be another frustrating FedEx Cup playoff round for Tiger Woods. For the past three (…)
PGA Tour 20hr ago
'I've earned my way back': What Tiger Woods said after Round 1 of Tour Championship
Tiger Woods drained a 27-foot eagle putt on 18 to take a share of the lead and card a 5-under 65 in Round 1 of the Tour Championship. (…)
PGA Tour 20hr ago
Tiger Woods finishes with eagle for 5-under 65 at Tour Championship
Tiger Woods finished with a bang Thursday, draining a 27-foot eagle putt on 18 to grab a share of the lead following a 5-under 65 in Round (…)
Comments