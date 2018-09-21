Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

Live blog: 2018 Tour Championship at East Lake, Round 2

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Live blog: 2018 Tour Championship at East Lake, Round 2

PGA Tour

Live blog: 2018 Tour Championship at East Lake, Round 2

The 2018 Tour Championship is underway at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, where Tiger Woods and Rickie Fowler co-lead at 5 under entering Round 2. We’ll be tracking all of the Friday highlights right here in our live blog.

, , , , , PGA Tour

More Golfweek

From The Web

Comments

Latest

More Golfweek
Home