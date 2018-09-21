Myrtle Beach courses recover quickly from Hurricane Florence

One week after Hurricane Florence made landfall, we’re still seeing devastating images of the destruction that the storm caused across the Carolinas.

In Myrtle Beach, S.C., however, the vast majority of golf courses and resorts already have reopened and are gearing up for October, the region’s second-busiest golf tourism month of the year. The Grand Strand, the 60-mile stretch of coastline from Brunswick County, N.C. to Pawleys Island, S.C., was hammered by the hurricane, but the region’s golf courses weathered the storm well.

By Sept. 21, 70 area courses will be open for play, according to Golf Tourism Solutions, the agency that promotes the area. Only five courses are closed, and one of those, Long Bay, had been open, but is inaccessible because roads are not passable.

The majority of hotels also are open, though some remain closed because of storm damage.

“We are obviously excited to have golfers playing again in Myrtle Beach, and they can expect to see sunny skies and quality course conditions,” said Bill Golden, CEO of Golf Tourism Solutions, the agency responsible for promoting the area as a destination. “The Myrtle Beach golf community was very fortunate, but even as we begin looking forward to the fall golf season, our thoughts are with those who bore the brunt of Hurricane Florence in North and South Carolina. The impact of the storm for many of our neighbors was tragic, and we wish them a complete recovery.”

Golden’s firm reports that there was a lot of clean-up work to do after the storm, but that courses didn’t suffer any major structural damage.