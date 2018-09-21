Oliver Fisher shoots first 59 in European Tour history at Portugal Masters

Oliver Fisher has probably never fretted over a 40-foot putt more in his life. The Englishman wasn’t really thinking about holing that 40 footer on the 18th green of the Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course in Vilamoura, in the $2.35 Portugal Masters. He was just trying to two putt.

He did that to make European Tour history by becoming the first player to shoot 59, 12-under, in a European Tour event.

“I’m just pleased I two-putted there from 40-foot on the last,” the 29-year-old admitted.

Fisher was on 59 watch from the 10th tee after racing to the turn in 28 shots courtesy of five birdies and an eagle, including three straight to start his round.

He began the back nine in similar fashion before adding further birdies at the 15th and 17th holes to break into unchartered territory.

“It feels great,” he said “I started off the round great with three straight birdies and then kept it going.

“It was a great day, my caddie was great, it was very different to a couple of years ago on this green fighting to keep my card. I had that in the back of my mind, thinking, ‘Do you know what? Things could be worse’.

“It was fun, I tried to enjoy it and thankfully I got over the line.”

There had been 19 rounds of 60 since the European Tour began in 1972, but 60 had never been broken in over 690,000 rounds.

Fisher began the day at level par but jumped into a share of the early lead with Australia’s Lucas Hebert, who added a 4-under 67 to his opening 63.

Fisher has only one European Tour victory to his name, the 2011 Czech Open. It’s a poor return for a player who grew up being compared to Rory McIlroy. The pair were in the same Nick Faldo elite squad. Fisher made his Walker Cup debut before McIlroy, becoming the youngest player at 16 years and 334 days to play in the match when he represented Great Britain & Ireland at Chicago Golf Club in 2005.

The Man from Essex, England is still friends with McIlroy but now has bragging rights over the former world number one: McIlroy’s lowest European Tour score is 63.