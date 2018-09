Tiger Woods grabbed a share of the lead with an eagle on 18 to start the Tour Championship at East Lake. He enters Friday’s second round tied with Rickie Fowler at 5 under, one shot ahead of Gary Woodland and Justin Rose.

Woods begins play today when he tees off with Fowler at 2 p.m. ET in the final pairing. We’ll be tracking his round all day, shot by shot, as he tries to win a tournament for the first time since 2013.