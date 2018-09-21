Tiger Woods tied for Tour Championship lead after 2-under 68

Tiger Woods shot 2-under 68 Friday in Round 2 to take a share of the lead going into the weekend at East Lake.

Woods birdied No. 18 to get back to 7 under on the week and into a first-place tie with Justin Rose. They’re two clear of Rory McIlroy (5 under) and three ahead of Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm, Billy Horschel and Patrick Cantlay.

Woods dropped a 23-foot birdie putt at the par-3 15th and sent the crowd into a frenzy. It was his second straight birdie and three in four holes, and it gave him a two-shot lead over Rose at the time. The rest of the field was four shots back.

Finally, it seemed Woods was going to take control of a tournament in a way he hasn’t yet this year.

With tons of momentum and the adrenalin flowing, he missed his tee shot at 16 and ended up with a double-bogey 6 to fall back into a tie for the lead. It was a deflating moment for sure and one that Woods had to be fuming over, something he hopes he won’t look back on in regret come Sunday. He bounced back with a good par at 17 and the birdie at 18.

Woods shot even-par 35 on the front nine with one birdie and one bogey as he struggled with his control off the tee early. He made four birdies on the back nine and shot 2-under 33.