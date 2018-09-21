Under forthcoming FedEx Cup system, Rose would lead at East Lake

ATLANTA – Bryson DeChambeau saw this coming. On Wednesday, before the start of the 2018 Tour Championship, the man ranked No. 1 in FedEx Cup points said that while he understood why the PGA Tour wants to change the tournament’s format and start using a strokes-based advantage system instead of a reset point system, he did not love the change.

DeChambeau noted that next season if the leader in FedEx Cup points bogeys the first hole of the Tour Championship and the player ranked second birdies it, the two-shot edge given to the leader as a reward for excellent play leading up to the season-ending tournament is gone.

On Thursday, that happened, as DeChambeau shot a 1-over 71 on a day when several players shot rounds in the mid-60s. Tiger Woods and Rickie Fowler, the tournament’s co-leaders, each shot 65.

It’s a knee-jerk reaction to be sure, but here is how the leaderboard at the Tour Championship would look on Friday morning if the 2019 system were in place. As you can see, Justin Rose would be the tournament’s leader by two shots over Tony Finau, with DeChambeau three shots back. The tournament’s co-leaders, Woods and Fowler, would be five and six shots back, respectively.