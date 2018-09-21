What Tiger Woods said after shooting 68 Friday at Tour Championship

Tiger Woods had ’em roaring at East Lake Friday, as he briefly took a two-shot lead on the back nine before settled for -7 overall and tie for the lead with Justin Rose.

Woods shot a 68 on the day but faltered on his final three holes.

Here is some of what he had to say after his round:

On the course conditions:

“The rough is brutal. This is Bermuda. Everything sits down low. There is no good lie.”

On the greens being fast:

“Downhill is one thing. you add a little wind to it, it tends to run a little up.”

On the weekend and pressure of East Lake:

“It’s a long season and we’ve played a lot toward the end of our season. This is not an easy golf course. It’s a little different than were playing two weeks ago (at the BMW Championship), where we were firing at absolutely every single flag. This is very different. This is very much strategic and lots and lots of patience here.”