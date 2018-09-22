2018 Tour Championship: Final round tee times, pairings, hole locations

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy will make up the final pairing of the PGA Tour season Sunday at East Lake in Atlanta.
Woods holds the 54-hole lead of the Tour Championship at 12-under, while McIlroy and Justin Rose are tied for second at 9-under.
Woods shot a 65 Saturday after starting the day tied with Rose at 7-under.
Here is a look at the final round tee times and pairings for Sunday. All times Eastern
Tour Championship tee times, pairings
11:45 a.m.: Patrick Reed, Phil Mickelson
11:55 a.m.: Keegan Bradley, Bubba Watson
12:05 p.m.: Brooks Koepka, Francesco Molinari
12:15 p.m.: Kevin Na, Patrick Cantlay
12:25 p.m.: Bryson DeChambeau, Cameron Smith
12:35 p.m.: Jason Day, Rickie Fowler
12:45 p.m.: Marc Leishman, Patton Kizzire
12:55 p.m.: Tommy Fleetwood, Hideki Matsuyama
1:05 p.m.: Justin Thomas, Webb Simpson
1:15 p.m.: Gary Woodland, Xander Schauffele
1:25 p.m.: Aaron Wise, Dustin Johnson
1:35 p.m.: Tony Finau, Billy Horschel
1:45 p.m.: Jon Rahm, Paul Casey
1:55 p.m.: Justin Rose, Kyle Stanley
2:05 p.m.: Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy
Final Round Hole Locations
Projected FedEx Championship Finish
5. Dustin Johnson
4. Tony Finau
3. Bryson DeChambeau
2. Tiger Woods
1. Justin Rose
Comments