2018 Tour Championship: Final round tee times, pairings, hole locations

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy will make up the final pairing of the PGA Tour season Sunday at East Lake in Atlanta.

Woods holds the 54-hole lead of the Tour Championship at 12-under, while McIlroy and Justin Rose are tied for second at 9-under.

Woods shot a 65 Saturday after starting the day tied with Rose at 7-under.

Here is a look at the final round tee times and pairings for Sunday. All times Eastern

Tour Championship tee times, pairings