2018 Tour Championship: Final round tee times, pairings, hole locations

ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 22: A fan dressed as a tiger looks on during the third round of the TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club on September 22, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images) Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

PGA Tour

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy will make up the final pairing of the PGA Tour season Sunday at East Lake in Atlanta.

Woods holds the 54-hole lead of the Tour Championship at 12-under, while McIlroy and Justin Rose are tied for second at 9-under.

Woods shot a 65 Saturday after starting the day tied with Rose at 7-under.

Here is a look at the final round tee times and pairings for Sunday. All times Eastern

Tour Championship tee times, pairings

11:45 a.m.: Patrick Reed, Phil Mickelson
11:55 a.m.: Keegan Bradley, Bubba Watson
12:05 p.m.: Brooks Koepka, Francesco Molinari
12:15 p.m.: Kevin Na, Patrick Cantlay
12:25 p.m.: Bryson DeChambeau, Cameron Smith
12:35 p.m.: Jason Day, Rickie Fowler
12:45 p.m.: Marc Leishman, Patton Kizzire
12:55 p.m.: Tommy Fleetwood, Hideki Matsuyama
1:05 p.m.: Justin Thomas, Webb Simpson
1:15 p.m.: Gary Woodland, Xander Schauffele
1:25 p.m.: Aaron Wise, Dustin Johnson
1:35 p.m.: Tony Finau, Billy Horschel
1:45 p.m.: Jon Rahm, Paul Casey
1:55 p.m.: Justin Rose, Kyle Stanley
2:05 p.m.: Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy

Final Round Hole Locations

Projected FedEx Championship Finish

5. Dustin Johnson
4. Tony Finau
3. Bryson DeChambeau
2. Tiger Woods
1. Justin Rose

