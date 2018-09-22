Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
2018 Tour Championship: Tiger Woods betting favorite to win at East Lake

Sep 22, 2018; Atlanta, GA, USA; Tiger Woods (right) shakes hands with Justin Rose after the third round of the Tour Championship golf tournament at East Lake Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports

Tiger Woods is favored to close out the Tour Championship with his first victory in more than five years Sunday.

Woods holds a three-shot lead over Rory McIlroy and Justin Rose after 54 holes. He is a 4-7 favorite to hold off the rest the 30-man field, according to Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook manager Jeff Sherman and golfodds.com.

Saturday, while Woods was tearing up East Lake en route to a 65, he also became the betting favorite to win the 2019 Masters at 10-1.

Here are the player-odds-to-win for Sunday at the Tour Championship:

Player Odds
Tiger Woods 4-7
Rory McIlroy 7-2
Justin Rose 4-1
Jon Rahm 50-1
Kyle Stanley 100-1
Tony Finau 150-1
Paul Casey 150-1
Billy Horschel 150-1
Dustin Johnson  150-1
Justin Thomas 250-1
Field 100-1

