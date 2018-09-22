Tiger Woods is favored to close out the Tour Championship with his first victory in more than five years Sunday.
Woods holds a three-shot lead over Rory McIlroy and Justin Rose after 54 holes. He is a 4-7 favorite to hold off the rest the 30-man field, according to Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook manager Jeff Sherman and golfodds.com.
Saturday, while Woods was tearing up East Lake en route to a 65, he also became the betting favorite to win the 2019 Masters at 10-1.
Here are the player-odds-to-win for Sunday at the Tour Championship:
|Player
|Odds
|Tiger Woods
|4-7
|Rory McIlroy
|7-2
|Justin Rose
|4-1
|Jon Rahm
|50-1
|Kyle Stanley
|100-1
|Tony Finau
|150-1
|Paul Casey
|150-1
|Billy Horschel
|150-1
|Dustin Johnson
|150-1
|Justin Thomas
|250-1
|Field
|100-1
