Tiger Woods is favored to close out the Tour Championship with his first victory in more than five years Sunday.

Woods holds a three-shot lead over Rory McIlroy and Justin Rose after 54 holes. He is a 4-7 favorite to hold off the rest the 30-man field, according to Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook manager Jeff Sherman and golfodds.com.

Saturday, while Woods was tearing up East Lake en route to a 65, he also became the betting favorite to win the 2019 Masters at 10-1.

Here are the player-odds-to-win for Sunday at the Tour Championship: