Highlights from Tiger Woods' 5-under 65 in third round at East Lake

Tiger Woods took control of the Tour Championship with a 5-under 65 in Saturday’s third round. Now he’s in position to win for the first time in five years Sunday at East Lake.

Here are the highlights from another vintage performance from Woods.

