Live blog: 2018 Tour Championship at East Lake, Round 3

Tiger Woods and Justin Rose share the lead entering the third round of the Tour Championship at East Lake. We’re tracking all of Saturday’s action from Atlanta. Follow along below.
Euro Tour 46m ago
Lucas Herbert looking to lock up Euro Tour card with win at Portugal Masters
Australia’s Lucas Herbert takes a two-shot lead into the final round of the $2.35 Portugal Masters, but he’s being chased by a posse of (…)
PGA Tour 1hr ago
Tiger Tracker: Tiger Woods' third round of Tour Championship, shot by shot
Hole No. 1: Par 4, 469 yards OFF THE TEE: Driver twirl off the first tee is generally a good sign. Beauty right down (…)
PGA Tour 17hr ago
How to watch Round 3 of Tour Championship Saturday on TV, online
The third round of the Tour Championship begins at noon on Saturday from East Lake in Atlanta. Co-leaders Tiger Woods and Justin Rose will (…)
PGA Tour 18hr ago
2018 Tour Championship Betting Odds: Justin Rose holds edge over Tiger Woods in Las Vegas
Justin Rose and Tiger Woods are tied entering the third round of the PGA Tour Championship at East Lake on Saturday. Rose is a slight (…)
PGA Tour 19hr ago
Tiger Woods moves closer to first win in 5 years at Tour Championship
ATLANTA — Tiger Woods said after his opening-round 65 on Thursday that his objective at the start of the year was to win a golf (…)
PGA Tour 19hr ago
2018 Tour Championship: Round 3 tee times, pairings, hole locations
The PGA Tour Championship resumes Saturday with Round 3 at East Lake in Atlanta. Below are the Round 3 tee times, pairings, pin placements (…)
PGA Tour 20hr ago
Highlights from Tiger Woods' second-round 68 at Tour Championship
Tiger Woods held a two-shot lead on the field at one point and ended Friday’s second round tied with Justin Rose atop the leaderboard (…)
PGA Tour 20hr ago
What Tiger Woods said after shooting 68 Friday at Tour Championship
Tiger Woods had ’em roaring at East Lake Friday, as he briefly took a two-shot lead on the back nine before settled for -7 overall (…)
PGA Tour 20hr ago
Tiger Woods tied for Tour Championship lead after 2-under 68
Tiger Woods shot 2-under 68 Friday in Round 2 to take a share of the lead going into the weekend at East Lake. Woods birdied No. 18 to get (…)
PGA Tour 21hr ago
VIDEO: Tiger Woods sinks birdie on No. 15 to go -8, take lead at East Lake
Tiger Woods is roaring in Round 2 of the Tour Championship at East Lake in Atlanta. He sank this birdie putt on No. 15 to take the solo (…)
