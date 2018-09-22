Lucas Herbert looking to lock up Euro Tour card with win at Portugal Masters

Australia’s Lucas Herbert takes a two-shot lead into the final round of the $2.35 Portugal Masters, but he’s being chased by a posse of young talent intent on denying him the $390,000 first place prize.

Herbert, who’s in his rookie European Tour season, moved to 19 under around the Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course in Vilamoura thanks to 7-under 64 in Round 3. He’s two shots ahead of England’s Tom Lewis, who got into contention with a 10-under 61. England’s Eddie Pepperell and Marcus Kinhult of Sweden are joint third at 15 under.

Herbert built his score on an outward 5-under-par 30. He came home in 34 blows thanks to three birdies and just one dropped shot. Another good round should ensure the 22 year old keeps his playing rights for next year. He’s currently 103rd on the European money list, needing to finish inside the top 110 at season’s end to guarantee European Tour employment next year.

“I just need to get out of my own way tomorrow, to be honest,” Herbert said. “I’ve played really good up until this point. I don’t really need to do anything different or special, just stick to the processes, keep picking the right shots and doing a good job with all of that. That’s all I can control.”

Lewis is also looking for European Tour survival. His situation is more precarious than Herbert’s. He’s 163rd on the money list. He is 12th on the European Challenge Tour thanks to a recent win in the Bridgestone Challenge on that circuit. He can earn a main tour card for next year by finishing top 15 on the Challenge Tour. He’d clearly like to settle his 2019 fate with a good final round in Portugal.

Unsurprisingly, Oliver Fisher couldn’t replicate the form that earned him a place in the European record books as the first player to break 60, and his new nickname: Mr 59. He was 10 shots worse than his historic round with a 69 and is lying T-5 at 14 under with promising young Italian Renato Paratore and Finland’s Mikko Korhonen. Still, Fisher’s in the history books and has a chance at his second European Tour win.