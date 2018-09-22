Tiger Tracker: Tiger Woods' third round of Tour Championship, shot by shot

Hole No. 1: Par 4, 469 yards

OFF THE TEE: Driver twirl off the first tee is generally a good sign. Beauty right down the middle and he’s off to a good start on the tough opening hole. Justin Rose way off to the right, might have plunked a fan. The co-leaders start off two shots ahead of Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm. Let’s do it.

APPROACH SHOT: That was one smooth swing from the fairway. Great line and he’ll have a birdie chance right out of the gate here. Now would be a good time to mention that Tiger led the Tour in third-round scoring for much of the season.

• • •

Tiger Woods is tied for the lead with Justin Rose and looking for his first win in five years entering Saturday’s third round of the Tour Championship at East Lake.

Woods tees off in the final pairing at 2:30 p.m. ET and we’ll be tracking his entire round, shot by shot. Follow along.