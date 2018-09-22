Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

Tiger Woods new favorite in Las Vegas to win 2019 Masters

Sep 22, 2018; Atlanta, GA, USA; Tiger Woods acknowledges the crowd as he walks to the fourth hole during the third round of the Tour Championship golf tournament at East Lake Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Tiger Woods new favorite in Las Vegas to win 2019 Masters

PGA Tour

Tiger Woods new favorite in Las Vegas to win 2019 Masters

Just about everyone took notice of Tiger Woods’ run at the Tour Championship Saturday, including oddsmakers in Las Vegas who made Woods a 10-1 favorite to win the 2019 Masters.

The updated odds were posted at Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook, according to ESPN’s David Payne Purdum.

Woods was 12-1 to win the Masters before this weekend.

Woods has not won a PGA Tour event since the 2013 Wyndham Championship, more than five years ago. His last major victory came in the 2008 U.S. Open. He last won The Masters in 2005.

Woods was also 12-1 shot to win at East Lake before the event began. He led by as many five shots on Saturday.

, , , , PGA Tour, Professional

More Golfweek

From The Web

Comments

Latest

More Golfweek
Home