Tiger Woods new favorite in Las Vegas to win 2019 Masters

Just about everyone took notice of Tiger Woods’ run at the Tour Championship Saturday, including oddsmakers in Las Vegas who made Woods a 10-1 favorite to win the 2019 Masters.

The updated odds were posted at Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook, according to ESPN’s David Payne Purdum.

Woods was 12-1 to win the Masters before this weekend.

Woods has not won a PGA Tour event since the 2013 Wyndham Championship, more than five years ago. His last major victory came in the 2008 U.S. Open. He last won The Masters in 2005.

Woods was also 12-1 shot to win at East Lake before the event began. He led by as many five shots on Saturday.