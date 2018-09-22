Tiger Woods takes 3-shot lead entering final round of Tour Championship

Tiger Woods is one round away from completing one of the greatest comebacks in sports history.

Woods shot 5-under 65 in Round 3 of the Tour Championship at East Lake to build a three-shot lead in the field. He’ll be paired with Rory McIlroy Sunday for a must-see finish at the FedEx Cup finale. Woods has never lost when taking a 3-shot lead into the final round.

He had a chance to build on his lead after a 350-yard drive at the par-5 closing hole but missed the approach shot left. He ended up in a bunker and two-putted from there for a closing par to cap one of the most exciting rounds of the year.

Woods held a five-shot lead for much of the afternoon but lost ground on a two-shot swing at No. 16. Woods missed his tee shot right and the approach raced long over the green, leaving a really tricky uphill chip. It took him two tries to reach the green, but he escaped with bogey after making double there on Friday. Rose made birdie to cut the lead down to three, providing some hope for the 38-year-old Englishman on a day when Woods had everything going.

Woods was on fire from the get-go and birdied six of his first seven holes to blow past the majority of the field. He slipped up with a bogey at the ninth after missing the green left in some thick Bermuda grass. Woods couldn’t get up and down from there but still carded a 5-under 30 on an electric front nine.

It was a gripping performance and grabbed the attention of the sports world on a busy college football Saturday. Now Woods is just 18 holes away from pulling off the unthinkable and winning for the first time in five years. That would be his 80th career victory and move him one step closer to breaking Sam Snead’s all-time wins record of 82, which doesn’t seem safe anymore.