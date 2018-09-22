Everyone loves a winner – even if this one hasn’t won a PGA Tour event in five years.

Tiger Woods began Round 3 of the Tour Championship Saturday tied with Justin Rose before scorching the front nine at East Lake. He went out in 30, but not before ripping off five straight birdies over one stretch and six on his first seven holes.

Athletes – and others – near and far took notice across social media.

Here’s a look:

.@TigerWoods I want whatever you had for breakfast this morning! This is insane — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) September 22, 2018

Wow @TigerWoods is ready to go today! 🐅🔥 — Harry Kane (@HKane) September 22, 2018

I race a little later tonight… let me know if you hear anything. #Chasing8 https://t.co/RPacYN2Iz9 — Jimmie Johnson (@JimmieJohnson) September 22, 2018

Tiger is going to win — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) September 22, 2018

That was a tough putts for @TigerWoods let’s get it back on 10. GTW!!! — Emmitt Smith (@EmmittSmith22) September 22, 2018

Tigers killing it — tony casillas (@tccasillas) September 22, 2018

Tv on Airplane. Oh boy 🐅!!!! — Ricky Barnes (@RealRickyBarnes) September 22, 2018

#tiger UNREAL! 5 birdies in a row! 6 out of 1st 7 holes today. So glad I’m watching this. It’s beyond a clinic. It’s magic. @PGATOUR — Carson Daly (@CarsonDaly) September 22, 2018

Perhaps there will be a rose – as opposed to a Rose -for Tiger at the end of the weekend?

Well this is fun @TigerWoods — Chris Harrison (@chrisbharrison) September 22, 2018

Meanwhile, someone got very, very wet watching it all.