Everyone loves a winner – even if this one hasn’t won a PGA Tour event in five years.
Tiger Woods began Round 3 of the Tour Championship Saturday tied with Justin Rose before scorching the front nine at East Lake. He went out in 30, but not before ripping off five straight birdies over one stretch and six on his first seven holes.
Athletes – and others – near and far took notice across social media.
Here’s a look:
Perhaps there will be a rose – as opposed to a Rose -for Tiger at the end of the weekend?
Meanwhile, someone got very, very wet watching it all.
