VIDEO: Tiger Woods sinks 6 birdies in first 7 holes, 13-under at East Lake

Tiger Woods began Saturday tied with Justin Rose for the lead at the Tour Championship.
He came out smoking and birdied six of his first seven holes to take a five-shot lead over Rose and stand alone at 13-under.
And things just kept getting better and better. Each one more impressive than the last.
Here is his birdie on No. 7:
This is birdie No. 5, which came on hole No. 6.
Here’s a look at his fourth birdie, on No. 5:
And No. 4:
Fire, indeed.
Let’s not forget the “three” on No. 3
Follow our live Tiger Tracker here.
Woods has not won a tournament since the 2013 Wyndham Championship, some 61 months ago.
