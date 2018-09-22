What Tiger Woods said after shooting 65 at the Tour Championship Saturday

Tiger Woods shot a 65 Saturday to take sole possession of the Tour Championship lead and said he was happy about his overall play.

Woods is 12-under par and will be playing with Rory McIlroy in the final pairing of the PGA Tour 2017-18 season Sunday. McIlroy is three shots back and tied for second place with Justin Rose.

Woods and Rose began Saturday tied at -7, but Woods lit up the front nine at East Lake. He would birdie six of his first seven holes – including a run of five straight birdies – before going out in 30.

Here’s some of what Woods had to say after his 65 on Saturday:

On his early run:

“I got off to a nice start.”

On playing with Rory McIlroy in the final pairing Sunday:

“It’s going to be fun. We haven’t done that that much of late because I’ve not been there. He has been there, and he’s won a bunch of tournaments. So it’s nice for us to go back out and play against one another, be in the mix. There was a stretch there in one of the early starts of the Playoffs when I think we had each other in the first three events of the Playoffs. It seemed like we just couldn’t shake one another. It was in the old format where the points didn’t really change much. We’re in much better shape this time.”

On where he’d put his new trophy if he won:

“It would be somewhere in the house if I happened to go on and win this event. I have a lot of trophies, yeah. It’s scattered around through my house, my mom’s, the foundation, some other places. I’ve donated a few to charities over the years. But yeah, I’ve won over 100 events as a pro, so there’s quite a few trophies here and there.”

On feeling special today:

“I felt hot early, for sure. I was hitting it absolutely dead flush. The putts I was hitting were going in … I figured a low round would be 66 or 65 today.”

On his game now vs. March or July:

“In March, I didn’t really have a golf swing yet. I was still trying to figure out how to play. And my body is so different than it was then and my equipment is so different than it was then, because of my body and because of my swing. I’ve gone through a lot this year to get myself to this point, understanding and fighting my way through it. I’m certainly much more equipped than I was in March because of what I’ve been through.”

On getting the job done Sunday:

“It feels great to have worked my way into this spot. You know, this has been a difficult setup. It’s a golf course that’s very easy to make bogeys, and it’s difficult to make birdies. You know, my game plan throughout the week has been very conservative. Make sure I dump the ball 30, 40 feet from the hole and trust my lag putting and get it down there and maybe I might make one or two here and there and make sure I string together a bunch of pars. And occasionally I’ll get hot for a couple holes and try and take advantage of it. It hasn’t been real complicated. The hard part is trying to hit the ball in the right spots.”