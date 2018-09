Thousands of fans swarmed the 18th green Sunday as Tiger Woods closed out his two-shot victory in the 2018 Tour Championship.

The rush on 18 was something usually reserved for crowds at the U.S. Open or its counterpart The Open Championship.

The wait had been long since Woods’ last victory – some 1,876 days. And all that pent-up Tiger Love found an outlet as Woods closed out the win with a 71.

To those watching on TV, the rush up 18 was a throwback to the days of the Tiger Slam.