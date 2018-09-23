Denny McCarthy cashes in, captures Web.com Tour Championship

Denny McCarthy used a strong Sunday to supercharge his way into the 2018-19 PGA Tour season.

A closing 6-under 65 Sunday at the Web.com Tour Championship saw McCarthy, who began the day at Atlantic Beach (Fla.) Country Club one shot back, fire his way to a four-shot victory at 23-under 261.

The triumph at the finale of the 2018 Web.com Tour season meant the 25-year-old retained his PGA Tour card for next season, and it also put him first in money earned among all players at the Web.com Tour Finals.

There were 25 Web.com Tour players who earned PGA Tour cards by finishing top 25 on the regular-season money list, but the Web.com Tour Finals offered another chance for those who finished 26th through 75th on the regular-season money list or between 126th and 200th in FedEx Cup points on the PGA Tour. Those 25 card earners from the Web.com Tour regular season could still play in the four-event series for better PGA Tour priority, but the top-25 finishers outside that group in money earned at the Web.com Tour Finals also earned 2018-19 PGA Tour cards.

A former U.S. Open champion was a big winner Sunday. Lucas Glover closed in 69 to hold onto second place at 19 under. He jumped from 40th to seventh in the Finals standings, allowing him to keep his PGA Tour card for 2018-19 after a 135th-place finish in the 2017-18 FedEx Cup standings put that in jeopardy.

McCarthy also finished outside the top 125 in the FedEx Cup, placing 149th for the season after earning his card at Web.com Tour Finals last year. His jump Sunday to No. 1 in money earned among all players at the Finals (including the regular-season card earners) not only means a PGA Tour card, he also gets fully exempt PGA Tour status for next season as well as a spot in the Players Championship. Fully exempt status is a rung above what many of the rest of the Web.com Tour graduates receive in the PGA Tour priority rankings (which are used to determine order in who gets into each PGA Tour event’s field).

The other fully exempt spot went to the player who earned the most combined money in the Web.com Tour regular season and Finals. That was Sungjae Im, who finished No. 1 in the regular season at $553,800.

Five players tied for third at the Web.com Tour Championship at 18 under: Chase Wright, Cameron Davis, Ben Silverman, Cameron Tringale and Sepp Straka.

Wright already had locked up his Tour card by finishing top-25 on the regular-season money list. Davis moved from seventh to fifth on the Finals money list minus the regular-season card earners. And the other three went from well outside to finishing in the top 25 on that Finals money list to earn PGA Tour cards for 2018-19.

Straka rocketed from T-80 to 20th on the money list, while Tringale went from T-83 to 21st and Silverman jumped from T-85 to 22nd.

Fabian Gomez closed in 63 for a T-17 finish at 16 under. His move up 26 spots on the leaderboard meant a finish that pushed him from 29th to 24th on the Finals money list and into a PGA Tour card for next season.

Five players who began the week in the top 25 on that money list were knocked out and denied a Tour card. Those were Brian Campbell (fell from 25th to 28th with a T-46 showing), Aaron Baddeley (missed cut to drop from 20th to 30th), Joseph Bramlett (missed cut to fall from T-21 to T-32), Lanto Griffin (also went from T-21 to T-32) and Scott Pinckney (missed cut to plummet from 24th to 34th).