Dustin Johnson reclaims World No. 1 spot after Sunday surge

Justin Rose birdied the 18th hole Sunday in the Tour Championship to clinch the FedEx Cup title and its $10 million bonus, but Dustin Johnson fired a closing 67 to grab back the No. 1 spot in the Official World Golf Ranking by a slim margin.

Rose claimed the No. 1 spot two weeks ago after losing in a playoff at the BMW Championship. He shot a 3-over 73 Sunday to finish T-4 in Atlanta, but Johnson surged the final day to finish alone in third place. That gave Johnson a 10.2944 average in the OWGR, good for a slight lead over Rose’s 10.2334 average.

Johnson had started the week ranked No. 3 in the world behind Rose and Brooks Koepka.

Rankings are calculated using a rolling 2-year system that favors results over the past 13 weeks.

Koepka (9.9184) fell into the third spot in the OWGR, one ahead of Justin Thomas (9.4250), who maintained his No. 4 spot. Francesco Molinari (7.2513) moved to fifth, passing Rory McIlroy (7.2368), who shot a 4-over 74 Sunday to finish T-7 in Atlanta.

Tiger Woods made the biggest move in Atlanta, jumping eight spots to No. 13 in the world with his victory at the Tour Championship. Woods started the season ranked No. 656 in the world. Woods holds the record for most weeks at No. 1 total with 683.