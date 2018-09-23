European Tour power rankings: Sept. 24-30

Here are the exclusive Golfweek European Tour power rankings for the week of Sept. 24-30, 2018:

10. Paul Casey

Makes his Ryder Cup comeback this week after 10-year absence. How will he perform?

9. Matthew Fitzpatrick

He’s averaging 69.77 on Euro Tour this year and on course to crack 70 barrier for first time.

8. Alex Noren

Heads to first Ryder Cup with good vibes after winning French Open over same course in June.

7. Henrik Stenson

Has a 4-2 Ryder Cup record when paired with Justin Rose, one of reasons he was wild-card pick.

6. Tyrrell Hatton

Makes Ryder Cup debut with question marks over how anger-management issues will affect his play.

5. Jon Rahm

Hit only 42.86% of fairways in final round of Tour Championship, which is why he went backward in final round.

4. Rory McIlroy

Struggled with his swing in Tour Championship final round and needs to fix it for Ryder Cup.

3. Tommy Fleetwood

Great first season on PGA Tour to make Tour Championship despite only 16 starts.

2. Francesco Molinari

Expect him to see lot of Ryder Cup action. He’s a dream to partner in foursomes and fourballs.

1. Justin Rose

Winning FedEx Cup takes Rose to new level, and huge momentum heading to Paris. Gwk