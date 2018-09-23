> THE FORECADDIE
Wyndham Rewards Top 10 adds another wrinkle for players to mull
> BY THE NUMBERS
Improved putting, steady ballstriking vault Justin Rose to top (Dusek)
> TOUR CHAMPIONSHIP
Tiger Woods completes comeback for ages with Tour Championship win (Kilbridge)
Tiger Woods scores emotional triumph with Tour Championship (Dusek)
Justin Rose rallies to claim FedEx Cup crown, $10 million bonus (Dusek)
> AROUND THE TOURS
PGA Tour Champions: Steve Stricker shines in Sanford International (Casey)
European Tour: Tom Lewis earns long-awaited victory at Portugal Masters (Tait)
Web.Com Tour: Denny McCarthy cashes in, captures Web.com Tour Championship (Casey)
> POWER RANKINGS
PGA Tour
20. Keegan Bradley
19. Jordan Spieth
18. Hideki Matsuyama
17. Tommy Fleetwood
16. Jon Rahm
15-1. Click here
LPGA
10. Lexi Thompson
9. Lydia Ko
8-1. Click here
European Tour
10. Paul Casey
9. Matthew Fitzpatrick
8-1. Click here
> PGA PERSPECTIVE
Tiger Woods roars into Ryder Cup having squashed any doubts (Dusek)
Dustin Johnson reclaims World No. 1 spot after Sunday surge (Lusk)
> LPGA PERSPECTIVE
Amy Olson’s passionate approach pays dividends even in tough times (Nichols)
> EURO PERSPECTIVE
The future is now for European Ryder Cup team (Tait)
> COLLEGES
The surprising ups and downs of the still-young college season (Casey)
> GOLF LIFE
New services promote pay-as-you-go golf (Kaufmann)
> MEDIA
Tiger Woods gets a mighty ‘Hallelujah!’ from fans, NBC (Kaufmann)
> SCOREBOARD
Full results and rankings from tours around the world
PGA Tour schedule, list of winners: 2017-18 season
> THE 19TH HOLE
19th hole: FedEx Cup changes could drain the drama out of playoffs (Shackelford)
> THIS WEEK’S SCHEDULE
Off to Paris (Lusk)
> LAST TIME
