Digital Edition
Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

Sept. 24, 2018

Sept. 24, 2018

Digital Edition

Sept. 24, 2018

> THE FORECADDIE

NEWTOWN SQUARE, PA - SEPTEMBER 10: Keegan Bradley plays a shot from the bunker on the third hole during the weather-delayed final round of the BMW Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on September 10, 2018 in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Drew Hallowell/Getty Images)

Wyndham Rewards Top 10 adds another wrinkle for players to mull

> BY THE NUMBERS

Sep 23, 2018; Atlanta, GA, USA; Justin Rose reacts when he is one putt away from winning the FedEx Cup during the final round of the Tour Championship golf tournament at East Lake Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Improved putting, steady ballstriking vault Justin Rose to top  (Dusek)

> TOUR CHAMPIONSHIP

 

ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 23: Tiger Woods of the United States celebrates making a par on the 18th green to win the TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club on September 23, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Tim Bradbury/Getty Images)

Tiger Woods completes comeback for ages with Tour Championship win (Kilbridge)

Tiger Woods scores emotional triumph with Tour Championship (Dusek)

Justin Rose rallies to claim FedEx Cup crown, $10 million bonus (Dusek)

> AROUND THE TOURS

PGA Tour Champions: Steve Stricker shines in Sanford International (Casey)

European Tour: Tom Lewis earns long-awaited victory at Portugal Masters (Tait)

Web.Com Tour: Denny McCarthy cashes in, captures Web.com Tour Championship (Casey)

> POWER RANKINGS

PGA Tour
20. Keegan Bradley
19. Jordan Spieth
18. Hideki Matsuyama
17. Tommy Fleetwood
16. Jon Rahm
15-1. Click here

Jun 29, 2018; Kildeer, IL, USA; Ariya Jutanugarn hits her tee shot on the 10th hole during the second round of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship golf tournament at Kemper Lakes Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

LPGA
10. Lexi Thompson
9. Lydia Ko
8-1. Click here

Sep 23, 2018; Atlanta, GA, USA; Justin Rose poses with his family with the FedEx Cup after the Tour Championship golf tournament at East Lake Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

European Tour
10. Paul Casey
9. Matthew Fitzpatrick
8-1. Click here

> PGA PERSPECTIVE

ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 23: Tiger Woods of the United States stands on the eighth green during the final round of the TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club on September 23, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Tiger Woods roars into Ryder Cup having squashed any doubts (Dusek)

Dustin Johnson reclaims World No. 1 spot after Sunday surge (Lusk)

> LPGA PERSPECTIVE

RANCHO MIRAGE, CA - MARCH 31: Amy Olson of the United States acknowledges the crowd after making a birdie putt on the par 4, first hole during the third round of the 2018 ANA Inspiration on the Dinah Shore Tournament Course at Mission Hills Country Club on March 31, 2018 in Rancho Mirage, California. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)

Amy Olson’s passionate approach pays dividends even in tough times (Nichols)

> EURO PERSPECTIVE

PARIS, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 20: A general view of the Ryder Cup fan zone at Hotel de Ville on September 20, 2018 in Paris, France. (Photo by Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images)

The future is now for European Ryder Cup team (Tait)

> COLLEGES

The surprising ups and downs of the still-young college season (Casey)

> GOLF LIFE

New services promote pay-as-you-go golf (Kaufmann)

> MEDIA

Sep 23, 2018; Atlanta, GA, USA; The crowd follows Tiger Woods down the 18th green during the final round of the Tour Championship golf tournament at East Lake Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Tiger Woods gets a mighty ‘Hallelujah!’ from fans, NBC (Kaufmann)

> SCOREBOARD

Full results and rankings from tours around the world

PGA Tour schedule, list of winners: 2017-18 season

> THE 19TH HOLE

Sep 23, 2018; Atlanta, GA, USA; Justin Rose holds the FedEx Cup as he talks to Tiger Woods who won the Tour Championship golf tournament at East Lake Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

19th hole: FedEx Cup changes could drain the drama out of playoffs (Shackelford)

> THIS WEEK’S SCHEDULE

USA's Ryder Cup captain, Jim Furyk gives a press conference on october 17, 2017 in Paris. / AFP PHOTO / FRANCK FIFE (Photo credit should read FRANCK FIFE/AFP/Getty Images)

Off to Paris (Lusk)

> IMAGE CREDITS

(Cover: Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports; The Forecaddie: Drew Hallowell/Getty Images; By The Numbers: Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images; Tour Championship:Tim Bradbury/Getty Images; John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports; Power Rankings: Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports (McIlroy); Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports (Jutanugarn); Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports (Rose); Ryder Cup: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images; LPGA Perspective: David Cannon/Getty Images; Euro Perspective: Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images; Golf Life: Chardonnay Golf Club; Media: Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports; The 19th Hole: John David Mercer/USA TODAY Sports; Above: Getty Images)

> LAST TIME

SPECIAL DELIVERY

MORE:  Contact us | Subscribe to print edition | Free email newsletters

, , , , , , , , Digital Edition

More Golfweek

From The Web

Comments

Latest

More Digital Edition
Home