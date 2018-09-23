How far has Tiger Woods come? These quotes from his injured years are chilling

Tiger Woods won the Tour Championship on Sunday for his first victory in five years. It was his 80th PGA Tour win overall.

Yes, it’s real … Tiger is a winner again on the PGA Tour.

Over the last several months, Woods winning again has felt likely – if not close to inevitable. But let’s not forget, Woods was so far away from this place prior to his comeback in 2018.

The 42-year-old has undergone four back surgeries since 2015 and there were plenty of times where many wondered whether Woods would compete again, let alone win.

And it’s not just media and fan conjecture, Woods himself felt this way!

Let’s take a quick look at some quotes from Woods in recent years on his injury struggles. This gives us a full picture of just how amazing this comeback has been…

Tiger sounds despondent at 2015 Hero World Challenge press conference:

This was probably the low point in it all.

Woods had undergone his second and third back surgeries in the months before the Hero World Challenge in December 2015 and was nowhere close to playing again.

He did take part in a press conference at his event, though, and he sounded hauntingly dispirited about his recovery and the odds of a comeback in golf.

Here those are:

“There’s really nothing I can look forward to, nothing I can build towards. It’s literally just day by day and week by week and time by time. Where is the light at the end of the tunnel? I don’t know.”

“I think pretty much everything beyond this (14 majors and 79 wins) will be gravy. If that’s all it entails, then I’ve had a pretty good run.”

Tiger couldn’t even get out of bed for a stretch due to injury:

Woods noted in an ESPN interview earlier this year that at one point during his injury issues, he had to be helped out of bed every day for the better part of four to six months.

He added in that interview with ESPN’s Marty Smith, “There were some days where you’d help me, and I couldn’t stand up. I’d have to just fall to the floor or just stay in bed.”

It wasn’t the first time Woods noted something like this. At a pre-tournament press conference at the Hero World Challenge in November 2016, Woods spoke candidly about those struggles (which were obviously more recent at the time):

“Not being able to get out of bed, not being able to move, how can I expect to come out here and swing a golf club at 120 miles an hour and be ballistic when I can’t even get out of bed? So, yeah, there was a lot of trepidation and times where I thought … was it realistic?”

Tiger tells fellow Masters winner at 2017 Champions Dinner that he’s done:

Nick Faldo recently revealed that Woods was not a believer in his own comeback even last year. Prior to Woods’ fourth back surgery in April 2017, he was in so much pain that this happened…

“I know he whispered to another Masters champion two Masters dinners ago, ‘I’m done. I won’t play golf again,'” Faldo said.

Wow. And here we are now.

Tiger reveals extent of how much he was in pain just a year ago:

Woods underwent that fourth back surgery in April 2017 and a month later posted to his website about how much relief he felt.

Woods said he felt so much better and it’s because of how much pain he had been dealing with prior. Here is the passage that sticks out:

“I could no longer live with the pain I had. We tried every possible non-surgical route and nothing worked. I had good days and bad days, but the pain was usually there, and I couldn’t do much. Even lying down hurt. I had nerve pain with anything I did and was at the end of my rope. The process leading up to my decision to have surgery was exhaustive. I consulted with a specialist, and after weighing my options, that’s when I decided to go to Texas to have surgery.”

That he did.

And 17 months later, Woods is a winner again. What a comeback.

Related Tiger Woods scores emotional Tour Championship triumph