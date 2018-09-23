Jack Nicklaus did not watch much of of Tiger Woods’ victory at the Tour Championship.

After all, his beloved Miami Dolphins were playing at the same time Sunday afternoon and went to 3-0 with a victory over the Oakland Raiders. Nicklaus’ grandson Nick O’Leary is on the Dolphins’ practice squad.

The Golden Bear see enough of Tiger’s drought-busting victory to offer his opinions on it.

“I thought it was very special. I saw a little bit of it, not a lot. I saw some of the shots Tiger hits and some of the swing that me made and he looked pretty good,” Nicklaus told Golf Channel. “Nobody really challenged him and he played like the Tiger of old. And I’m very happy for him.”

Nicklaus has long said he expected Woods to win again on the PGA Tour. Woods last won on the Tour in 2013 before undergoing four back surgeries and dealing with myriad of person problems and the aftermath of a 2017 DUI arrest.

Nicklaus maintains Woods still has a shot at his record of 18 major championships. Woods has been stuck on 14 since the 2008 U.S. Open.

“Maybe Tiger’s got another 40 majors in him,” Nicklaus said. “Out of 40 majors, can he win five of them? Maybe. It depends on how much he wants to work at it.”