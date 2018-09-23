Justin Rose holds off Tiger Woods to win the FedEx Cup

For the second straight year, the winner of the FedEx Cup captured the crown without a victory at the Tour Championship. Barely.

Justin Rose made a clutch birdie at the 72nd hole Sunday at East Lake to secure his first FedEx Cup crown, as that closing strike allowed Rose to get in at 3-over 73 (6 under overall) to move from T-6 to T-4 and hold off Tour Championship winner Tiger Woods for the FedEx Cup and a $10 million bonus.

With Woods winning, Rose (who began the week second in the FedEx Cup standings) needed to finish in a two-way tie for fifth or better to earn the FedEx Cup title. So that closing birdie did just that after Woods, playing behind Rose, closed out the Tour Championship win. A par or worse at the 72nd hole for Rose, and – remarkably – Woods would’ve gone from 20th in the standings to start the week to FedEx Cup champion for a third time.

Woods finished second in the FedEx Cup standings.

Bryson DeChambeau, who began the week leading the FedEx Cup standings, placed solo 19th at East Lake and dropped to third in the standings.