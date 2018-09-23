LPGA power rankings: Sept. 24-30

Here are the exclusive Golfweek LPGA power rankings for the week of Sept. 24-30, 2018:
10. Lexi Thompson
Second on tour in driving distance, third in greens in regulation and 100th in putting.
9. Lydia Ko
Trending in the right direction. Ranks eighth on tour in scoring.
8. Georgia Hall
It wasn’t just a hot week in Lytham. WBO champ proving to be regular threat.
7. Sei Young Kim
All signs point toward another title soon, especially if the putter stays hot.
6. Inbee Park
Only 13 events on the season so far and she bowed out of the UL International Crown.
5. Minjee Lee
Leads tour in rounds under par with 58 of 80 played.
4. So Yeon Ryu
Changed her outlook and preparation ahead of Evian. Could lead to late surge.
3. Brooke Henderson
Hasn’t finished inside the top 25 in last eight starts.
2. Ariya Jutanugarn
Leads tour in birdies (384) and second in eagles (11) without using driver.
1. Sung Hyun Park
Has missed as many cuts (two) as she has victories in last seven starts. Gwk
