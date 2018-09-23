LPGA power rankings: Sept. 24-30

Here are the exclusive Golfweek LPGA power rankings for the week of Sept. 24-30, 2018:

10. Lexi Thompson

Second on tour in driving distance, third in greens in regulation and 100th in putting.

9. Lydia Ko

Trending in the right direction. Ranks eighth on tour in scoring.

8. Georgia Hall

It wasn’t just a hot week in Lytham. WBO champ proving to be regular threat.

7. Sei Young Kim

All signs point toward another title soon, especially if the putter stays hot.

6. Inbee Park

Only 13 events on the season so far and she bowed out of the UL International Crown.

5. Minjee Lee

Leads tour in rounds under par with 58 of 80 played.

4. So Yeon Ryu

Changed her outlook and preparation ahead of Evian. Could lead to late surge.

3. Brooke Henderson

Hasn’t finished inside the top 25 in last eight starts.

2. Ariya Jutanugarn

Leads tour in birdies (384) and second in eagles (11) without using driver.

1. Sung Hyun Park

Has missed as many cuts (two) as she has victories in last seven starts. Gwk