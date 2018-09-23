PGA Tour Champions: Steve Stricker shines in Sanford International

PGA Tour Champions

What: Sanford International

Where: Minnehaha CC, Sioux Falls, S.D.

Winner: Steve Stricker

Money: $270,000

Score: 13-under 197

Buzz: Stricker’s dominance in limited starts on the PGA Tour Champions in 2018 continued Sunday. The 51-year-old birdied three of his first four holes in the final round on his way to a closing 3-under 67 and a four-shot victory. It was his third win in seven starts this season on the PGA Tour Champions, and he has yet to finish outside the top five in a tournament on the circuit in 2018. With the title, Stricker moved from 11th to ninth on the Charles Schwab Cup money list. … Tim Petrovic closed in 65 to jump 13 spots and tie for second at 9 under with Jerry Smith (70). … John Daly withdrew during the second round, his third straight WD and sixth overall in an injury-plagued 2018 campaign. Gwk