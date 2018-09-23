Digital Edition
USA Today Sports

PGA Tour Champions: Steve Stricker shines in Sanford International

TUCSON, AZ - MARCH 4: Steve Stricker of the United States plays a tee shot at the second hole during the final round of the 2018 Cologuard Classic at Omni Tucson National Resort on March 4, 2018 in Tucson, Arizona. (Photo by Darren Carroll/Getty Images) Darren Carroll/Getty Images

PGA Tour Champions

What: Sanford International
Where: Minnehaha CC, Sioux Falls, S.D.
Winner: Steve Stricker
Money: $270,000
Score: 13-under 197
Buzz: Stricker’s dominance in limited starts on the PGA Tour Champions in 2018 continued Sunday. The 51-year-old birdied three of his first four holes in the final round on his way to a closing 3-under 67 and a four-shot victory. It was his third win in seven starts this season on the PGA Tour Champions, and he has yet to finish outside the top five in a tournament on the circuit in 2018. With the title, Stricker moved from 11th to ninth on the Charles Schwab Cup money list. … Tim Petrovic closed in 65 to jump 13 spots and tie for second at 9 under with Jerry Smith (70). … John Daly withdrew during the second round, his third straight WD and sixth overall in an injury-plagued 2018 campaign. Gwk

