PGA Tour power rankings: Sept. 24-30

Here are the Golfweek exclusive PGA Tour Power Rankings for the week of Sept. 24-30, 2018:

20. Keegan Bradley

Struggled to a tie for 26th at the Tour Championship but won his previous start at the BMW Championship.

19. Jordan Spieth

His failure to qualify for the Tour Championship says it all about a disappointing 2018 campaign.

18. Hideki Matsuyama

Finished in a tie for fourth at East Lake for his second top-5 finish in past three starts.

17. Tommy Fleetwood

A T-11 at East Lake meant 15 top-25 showings in 19 PGA Tour starts this season.

16. Jon Rahm

Also T-11 in the season finale, meaning he just missed out on a sixth top-10 in his 2017-18 campaign.

15. Phil Mickelson

Hasn’t had a top-10 on the PGA Tour since May, and the struggles got worse at East Lake, where Lefty was over par every day and finished last.

14. Patrick Reed

A lackluster playoffs for the Masters champ, as his 28th at the Tour Championship ended a run that saw zero top-15s in those four events.

13. Rickie Fowler

A closing 65 at East Lake meant a T-7 and his second straight top-10 finish to end a season that included no wins but a pair of runner-up showings.

12. Bubba Watson

Finished 29th in the 30-man field in a boom-or-bust season that included three wins but just five other top-25 finishes and five missed cuts.

11. Tony Finau

Wasn’t his best week as he tied for 15th, but had a whopping 11 top-10s on the PGA Tour this season.

10. Webb Simpson

Make it nine top-10s for him thanks to a T-4 at East Lake.

9. Jason Day

Finished the season the leader in strokes gained putting, but finishing 18th at East Lake meant he failed to finish in the top 10 in his final five starts.

8. Francesco Molinari

A T-21 at East Lake ended a pretty uneventful playoffs, but the season included a major title and another win.

7. Rory McIlroy

Fired a brutal closing 74 while playing with Woods in the final group, but T-7 at Tour Championship was his seventh top-10 this season.

6. Dustin Johnson

Finished a campaign in which he boasted a Tour-leading 12 top-10s with a solo third at East Lake.

5. Tiger Woods

Posted a drought-breaking win at East Lake to cap a comeback season that included seven top-10s and first place in strokes gained approach the green.

4. Justin Thomas

Ten top-10s this season, including three wins, after a T-7 at East Lake.

3. Bryson DeChambeau

A tough week for the leader in the FedEx Cup standings entering the proceedings at East Lake, but his solo 19th does not make us forget his three wins this season.

2. Justin Rose

The FedEx Cup champion in a season that included two wins, four other top-three finishes and a closing T-4 to wrap up $10 million.

1. Brooks Koepka

A T-26 at East Lake included a 78, but his two majors this season trumps all. Gwk