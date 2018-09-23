The Forecaddie: Wyndham Rewards Top 10 adds another wrinkle for players to mull

Nothing talks on the PGA Tour like money. While most of the conversations on the range at East Lake Golf Club in the days leading up to the Tour Championship revolved around the pending changes to the FedEx Cup Playoffs, the Wyndham Rewards Top 10 grabbed the players’ attention as well.

Next season, the promotion will reward the 10 leaders in FedEx Cup points after the regular-season-ending Wyndham Championship, giving the top-ranked player a $2 million prize and the golfer ranked second $1.5 million. The money trickles down to $500,000 for the player ranked 10th.

The Forecaddie wondered if that kind of cheddar would make pros who found themselves just outside the top 10 add a late-season event to their schedule.

“For sure, if you’ve got a chance to get into that you’ll add one,” Keegan Bradley said. “That’s a significant amount of money.”

Paul Casey, one of the 16 players on the Player Advisory Council, agreed, as did every other player The Man Out Front asked.

“I could envision being just outside that bonus money, 11th or 12th or whatever, and adding an event,” he said. “I could see being top three, but if the guy in fourth is really close adding an event too.”

The sole sarcastic voice came from Tommy Fleetwood.

“It’s a life-changing sum of money and we play for such small pennies already that to have that little added extra bonus, isn’t it,” he said with a smirk. “We could shop at Whole Foods after that, maybe.”

Towing the company line at East Lake is one thing, but TMOF is skeptical because the schedule next season is a lot more condensed than many players realize. The star players Wyndham wants to attract will want to rest before the FedEx Cup Playoffs.

After the 2019 British Open concludes July 21, the Tour heads the following week to Memphis for the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational before going to Greensboro for the Wyndham.

For elite players, adding the Wyndham would likely mean playing six weeks in a row, something none of them will be thrilled to do.

Webb Simpson, No. 12 on the FedEx Cup points list heading into this season’s Wyndham Championship, was he only golfer ranked in the top 20 who teed it up in Greensboro. As you might recall, Simpson was also chasing Ryder Cup points that week, and his runner-up finish helped him secure the final automatic spot on the United States team. All the others opted to skip Greensboro and catch their breath before heading to the Northern Trust.

Heading into last season’s Wyndham Championship, the top 20 players on the FedEx Cup point list had already earned an average of who $4,532,781. As crazy as it sounds to us mortals, the stars will value an off week more than chasing bonus money they will get even if they don’t show. Gwk