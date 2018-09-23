Tiger Tracker: Tiger Woods looks to close out for 1st win in 5 years

This could finally be the day.

Tiger Woods takes a three-shot lead into the final round of Tour Championship at East Lake, as he has set himself up perfectly for his first win in five years (and 80th overall on the PGA Tour).

Woods tees off in the final pairing Sunday at 2:05 p.m. ET and we’ll be tracking his entire round, shot by shot. Will he break that long victory drought and bring a nice, long-awaited chapter in this incredible comeback of his? Follow along…

Pre-round

As we wait for Tiger to tee off, a great look at how he’s gotten to this point after years of struggles that had us wondering if he’d ever play again, let alone win…