Tiger Woods: Career PGA Tour victories

Here is a list of the 80 PGA Tour and major professional victories by Tiger Woods since he turned pro in 1996. His 14 major tournament victories are in bold.
|No.
|Date
|Tournament
|Score
|Margin
|Runner-up
|1
|Oct 6, 1996
|Las Vegas Invitational
|−27 (70-63-68-67-64=332)
|Playoff
|Davis Love III
|2
|Oct 20, 1996
|Walt Disney World/Oldsmobile Classic
|−21 (69-63-69-66=267)
|1 stroke
|Payne Stewart
|3.
|Jan 12, 1997
|Mercedes Championships
|−14 (70-67-65=202)
|Playoff
|Tom Lehman
|4
|Apr 13, 1997
|Masters Tournament
|−18 (70-66-65-69=270)
|12 strokes
|Tom Kite
|5
|May 18, 1997
|GTE Byron Nelson Golf Classic
|−17 (64-64-67-68=263)
|2 strokes
|Lee Rinker
|6
|Jul 6, 1997
|Motorola Western Open
|−13 (67-72-68-68=275)
|3 strokes
|Frank Nobilo
|7
|May 10, 1998
|BellSouth Classic
|−17 (69-67-63-72=271)
|1 stroke
|Jay Don Blake
|8
|Feb 14, 1999
|Buick Invitational
|−22 (68-71-62-65=266)
|2 strokes
|Billy Ray Brown
|9
|Jun 6, 1999
|Memorial Tournament
|−15 (68-66-70-69=273)
|2 strokes
|Vijay Singh
|10
|Jul 4, 1999
|Motorola Western Open
|−15 (68-66-68-71=273)
|3 strokes
|Mike Weir
|11
|Aug 15, 1999
|PGA Championship
|−11 (70-67-68-72=277)
|1 stroke
|Sergio García
|12
|Aug 29, 1999
|NEC Invitational
|−10 (66-71-62-71=270)
|1 stroke
|Phil Mickelson
|13
|Oct 24, 1999
|National Car Rental Golf Classic Disney
|−17 (66-66-66-73=271)
|1 stroke
|Ernie Els
|14
|Oct 31, 1999
|The Tour Championship
|−15 (67-66-67-69=269)
|4 strokes
|Davis Love III
|15
|Nov 7, 1999
|American Express Championship
|−6 (71-69-70-68=278)
|Playoff
|Miguel Ángel Jiménez
|16
|Jan 9, 2000
|Mercedes Championships (2)
|−16 (71-66-71-68=276)
|Playoff
|Ernie Els
|17
|Feb 7, 2000
|AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am
|−15 (68-73-68-64=273)
|2 strokes
|Matt Gogel, Vijay Singh
|18
|Mar 19, 2000
|Bay Hill Invitational
|−18 (69-64-67-70=270)
|4 strokes
|Davis Love III
|19
|May 29, 2000
|Memorial Tournament
|−19 (71-63-65-70=269)
|5 strokes
|Ernie Els, Justin Leonard
|20
|Jun 18, 2000
|U.S. Open
|−12 (65-69-71-67=272)
|15 strokes
|Ernie Els, Miguel Ángel Jiménez
|21
|Jul 23, 2000
|The Open Championship
|−19 (67-66-67-69=269)
|8 strokes
|Thomas Bjørn, Ernie Els
|22
|Aug 20, 2000
|PGA Championship
|−18 (66-67-70-67=270)
|Playoff
|Bob May
|23
|Aug 27, 2000
|NEC Invitational
|−21 (64-61-67-67=259)
|11 strokes
|Justin Leonard, Phillip Price
|24
|Sep 10, 2000
|Bell Canadian Open
|−22 (72-65-64-65=266)
|1 stroke
|Grant Waite
|25
|Mar 18, 2001
|Bay Hill Invitational
|−15 (71-67-66-69=273)
|1 stroke
|Phil Mickelson
|26
|Mar 25, 2001
|The Players Championship
|−14 (72-69-66-67=274)
|1 stroke
|Vijay Singh
|27
|Apr 8, 2001
|Masters Tournament
|−16 (70-66-68-68=272)
|2 strokes
|David Duval
|28
|Jun 3, 2001
|Memorial Tournament
|−17 (68-69-68-66=271)
|7 strokes
|Paul Azinger, Sergio García
|29
|Aug 26, 2001
|NEC Invitational
|−12 (66-67-66-69=268)
|Playoff
|Jim Furyk
|30
|Mar 17, 2002
|Bay Hill Invitational
|−13 (67-65-74-69=275)
|4 strokes
|Michael Campbell
|31
|Apr 14, 2002
|Masters Tournament
|−12 (70-69-66-71=276)
|3 strokes
|Retief Goosen
|32
|Jun 16, 2002
|U.S. Open
|−3 (67-68-70-72=277)
|3 strokes
|Phil Mickelson
|33
|Aug 11, 2002
|Buick Open
|−17 (67-63-71-70=271)
|4 strokes
| Fred Funk, Brian Gay,
Mark O’Meara, Esteban Toledo
|34
|Sep 22, 2002
|American Express Championship
|−25 (65-65-67-66=263)
|1 stroke
|Retief Goosen
|35
|Feb 16, 2003
|Buick Invitational
|−16 (70-66-68-68=272)
|4 strokes
|Carl Pettersson
|36
|Mar 2, 2003
|Accenture Match Play Championship
|2 & 1
|David Toms
|37
|Mar 23, 2003
|Bay Hill Invitational
|−19 (70-65-66-68=269)
|11 strokes
|Stewart Cink, Brad Faxon,
Kenny Perry, Kirk Triplett
|38
|Jul 6, 2003
|100th Western Open
|−21 (63-70-65-69=267)
|5 strokes
|Rich Beem
|39
|Oct 5, 2003
|American Express Championship
|−6 (67-66-69-72=274)
|2 strokes
| Stuart Appleby, Tim Herron,
Vijay Singh
|40
|Feb 29, 2004
|Accenture Match Play Championship (
|3 & 2
|Davis Love III
|41
|Jan 23, 2005
|Buick Invitational
|−16 (69-63-72-68=272)
|3 strokes
|Luke Donald, Charles Howell III, Tom Lehman
|42
|Mar 6, 2005
|Ford Championship at Doral
|−24 (65-70-63-66=264)
|1 stroke
|Phil Mickelson
|43
|Apr 10, 2005
|Masters Tournament
|−12 (74-66-65-71=276)
|Playoff
|Chris DiMarco
|44
|Jul 17, 2005
|The Open Championship
|−14 (66-67-71-70=274)
|5 strokes
|Colin Montgomerie
|45
|Aug 21, 2005
|NEC Invitational
|−6 (66-70-67-71=274)
|1 stroke
|Chris DiMarco
|46
|Oct 9, 2005
|American Express Championship
|−10 (67-68-68-67=270)
|Playoff
|John Daly
|47
|Jan 29, 2006
|Buick Invitational
|−10 (71-68-67-72=278)
|Playoff
|Nathan Green, José María Olazábal
|48
|Mar 5, 2006
|Ford Championship at Doral (2)
|−20 (64-67-68-69=268)
|1 stroke
|David Toms, Camilo Villegas
|49
|Jul 23, 2006
|The Open Championship
|−18 (67-65-71-67=270)
|2 strokes
|Chris DiMarco
|50
|Aug 6, 2006
|Buick Open
|−24 (66-66-66-66=264)
|3 strokes
|Jim Furyk
|51
|Aug 20, 2006
|PGA Championship
|−18 (69-68-65-68=270)
|5 strokes
|Shaun Micheel
|52
|Aug 27, 2006
|Bridgestone Invitational
|−10 (67-64-71-68=270)
|Playoff
|Stewart Cink
|53
|Sep 4, 2006
|Deutsche Bank Championship
|−16 (66-72-67-63=268)
|2 strokes
|Vijay Singh
|54
|Oct 1, 2006
|American Express Championship
|−23 (63-64-67-67=261)
|8 strokes
|Ian Poulter, Adam Scott
|55
|Jan 28, 2007
|Buick Invitational
|−15 (66-72-69-66=273)
|2 strokes
|Charles Howell III
|56
|Mar 25, 2007
|CA Championship
|−10 (71-66-68-73=278)
|2 strokes
|Brett Wetterich
|57
|May 6, 2007
|Wachovia Championship
|−13 (70-68-68-69=275)
|2 strokes
|Steve Stricker
|58
|Aug 5, 2007
|Bridgestone Invitational
|−8 (68-70-69-65=272)
|8 strokes
|Justin Rose, Rory Sabbatini
|59
|Aug 12, 2007
|PGA Championship
|−8 (71-63-69-69=272)
|2 strokes
|Woody Austin
|60
|Sep 9, 2007
|BMW Championship
|−22 (67-67-65-63=262)
|2 strokes
|Aaron Baddeley
|61
|Sep 16, 2007
|The Tour Championship
|−23 (64-63-64-66=257)
|8 strokes
|Mark Calcavecchia, Zach Johnson
|62
|Jan 27, 2008
|Buick Invitational
|−19 (67-65-66-71=269)
|8 strokes
|Ryuji Imada
|63
|Feb 24, 2008
|Accenture Match Play Championship
|8 & 7
|Stewart Cink
|64
|Mar 16, 2008
|Arnold Palmer Invitational
|−10 (70-68-66-66=270)
|1 stroke
|Bart Bryant
|65
|Jun 16, 2008
|U.S. Open
|−1 (72-68-70-73=283)
|Playoff
|Rocco Mediate
|66
|Mar 29, 2009
|Arnold Palmer Invitational
|−5 (68-69-71-67=275)
|1 stroke
|Sean O’Hair
|67
|Jun 7, 2009
|Memorial Tournament
|−12 (69-74-68-65=276)
|1 stroke
|Jim Furyk
|68
|Jul 5, 2009
|AT&T National
|−13 (64-66-70-67=267)
|1 stroke
|Hunter Mahan
|69
|Aug 2, 2009
|Buick Open
|−20 (71-63-65-69=268)
|3 strokes
|Greg Calmers, John Senden, Roland Thatcher
|70
|Aug 9, 2009
|Bridgestone Invitational
|−12 (68-70-65-65=268)
|4 strokes
|Robert Allenby, Pádraig Harrington
|71
|Sep 13, 2009
|BMW Championship
|−19 (68-67-62-68=265)
|8 strokes
|Jim Furyk, Marc Leishman
|72
|Mar 25, 2012
|Arnold Palmer Invitational
|−13 (69-65-71-70=275)
|5 strokes
|Graeme McDowell
|73
|Jun 3, 2012
|Memorial Tournament
|−9 (70-69-73-67=279)
|2 strokes
|Andrés Romero, Rory Sabbatini
|74
|Jul 1, 2012
|AT&T National
|−8 (72-68-67-69=276)
|2 strokes
|Bo Van Pelt
|75
|Jan 28, 2013
|Farmers Insurance Open
|−14 (68-65-69-72=274)
|4 strokes
|Brandt Snedeker, Josh Teater
|76
|Mar 10, 2013
|Cadillac Championship
|−19 (66-65-67-71=269)
|2 strokes
|Steve Stricker
|77
|Mar 25, 2013
|Arnold Palmer Invitational
|−13 (69-70-66-70=275)
|2 strokes
|Justin Rose
|78
|May 12, 2013
|The Players Championship
|−13 (67-67-71-70=275)
|2 strokes
|David Lingmerth, Jeff Maggert, Kevin Streelman
|79
|Aug 4, 2013
|Bridgestone Invitational
|−15 (66-61-68-70=265)
|7 strokes
|Keegan Bradley, Henrik Stenson
|79
|Sept. 23, 2018
|Tour Championship
|−11
|2 strokes
|Billy Horschel
Comments