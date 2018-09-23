Tiger Woods: Career PGA Tour victories

Here is a list of the 80 PGA Tour and major professional victories by Tiger Woods since he turned pro in 1996. His 14 major tournament victories are in bold.

No. Date Tournament Score Margin Runner-up 1 Oct 6, 1996 Las Vegas Invitational −27 (70-63-68-67-64=332) Playoff Davis Love III 2 Oct 20, 1996 Walt Disney World/Oldsmobile Classic −21 (69-63-69-66=267) 1 stroke Payne Stewart 3. Jan 12, 1997 Mercedes Championships −14 (70-67-65=202) Playoff Tom Lehman 4 Apr 13, 1997 Masters Tournament −18 (70-66-65-69=270) 12 strokes Tom Kite 5 May 18, 1997 GTE Byron Nelson Golf Classic −17 (64-64-67-68=263) 2 strokes Lee Rinker 6 Jul 6, 1997 Motorola Western Open −13 (67-72-68-68=275) 3 strokes Frank Nobilo 7 May 10, 1998 BellSouth Classic −17 (69-67-63-72=271) 1 stroke Jay Don Blake 8 Feb 14, 1999 Buick Invitational −22 (68-71-62-65=266) 2 strokes Billy Ray Brown 9 Jun 6, 1999 Memorial Tournament −15 (68-66-70-69=273) 2 strokes Vijay Singh 10 Jul 4, 1999 Motorola Western Open −15 (68-66-68-71=273) 3 strokes Mike Weir 11 Aug 15, 1999 PGA Championship −11 (70-67-68-72=277) 1 stroke Sergio García 12 Aug 29, 1999 NEC Invitational −10 (66-71-62-71=270) 1 stroke Phil Mickelson 13 Oct 24, 1999 National Car Rental Golf Classic Disney −17 (66-66-66-73=271) 1 stroke Ernie Els 14 Oct 31, 1999 The Tour Championship −15 (67-66-67-69=269) 4 strokes Davis Love III 15 Nov 7, 1999 American Express Championship −6 (71-69-70-68=278) Playoff Miguel Ángel Jiménez 16 Jan 9, 2000 Mercedes Championships (2) −16 (71-66-71-68=276) Playoff Ernie Els 17 Feb 7, 2000 AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am −15 (68-73-68-64=273) 2 strokes Matt Gogel, Vijay Singh 18 Mar 19, 2000 Bay Hill Invitational −18 (69-64-67-70=270) 4 strokes Davis Love III 19 May 29, 2000 Memorial Tournament −19 (71-63-65-70=269) 5 strokes Ernie Els, Justin Leonard 20 Jun 18, 2000 U.S. Open −12 (65-69-71-67=272) 15 strokes Ernie Els, Miguel Ángel Jiménez 21 Jul 23, 2000 The Open Championship −19 (67-66-67-69=269) 8 strokes Thomas Bjørn, Ernie Els 22 Aug 20, 2000 PGA Championship −18 (66-67-70-67=270) Playoff Bob May 23 Aug 27, 2000 NEC Invitational −21 (64-61-67-67=259) 11 strokes Justin Leonard, Phillip Price 24 Sep 10, 2000 Bell Canadian Open −22 (72-65-64-65=266) 1 stroke Grant Waite 25 Mar 18, 2001 Bay Hill Invitational −15 (71-67-66-69=273) 1 stroke Phil Mickelson 26 Mar 25, 2001 The Players Championship −14 (72-69-66-67=274) 1 stroke Vijay Singh 27 Apr 8, 2001 Masters Tournament −16 (70-66-68-68=272) 2 strokes David Duval 28 Jun 3, 2001 Memorial Tournament −17 (68-69-68-66=271) 7 strokes Paul Azinger, Sergio García 29 Aug 26, 2001 NEC Invitational −12 (66-67-66-69=268) Playoff Jim Furyk 30 Mar 17, 2002 Bay Hill Invitational −13 (67-65-74-69=275) 4 strokes Michael Campbell 31 Apr 14, 2002 Masters Tournament −12 (70-69-66-71=276) 3 strokes Retief Goosen 32 Jun 16, 2002 U.S. Open −3 (67-68-70-72=277) 3 strokes Phil Mickelson 33 Aug 11, 2002 Buick Open −17 (67-63-71-70=271) 4 strokes Fred Funk, Brian Gay,

Mark O’Meara, Esteban Toledo 34 Sep 22, 2002 American Express Championship −25 (65-65-67-66=263) 1 stroke Retief Goosen 35 Feb 16, 2003 Buick Invitational −16 (70-66-68-68=272) 4 strokes Carl Pettersson 36 Mar 2, 2003 Accenture Match Play Championship 2 & 1 David Toms 37 Mar 23, 2003 Bay Hill Invitational −19 (70-65-66-68=269) 11 strokes Stewart Cink, Brad Faxon,

Kenny Perry, Kirk Triplett 38 Jul 6, 2003 100th Western Open −21 (63-70-65-69=267) 5 strokes Rich Beem 39 Oct 5, 2003 American Express Championship −6 (67-66-69-72=274) 2 strokes Stuart Appleby, Tim Herron,

Vijay Singh 40 Feb 29, 2004 Accenture Match Play Championship ( 3 & 2 Davis Love III 41 Jan 23, 2005 Buick Invitational −16 (69-63-72-68=272) 3 strokes Luke Donald, Charles Howell III, Tom Lehman 42 Mar 6, 2005 Ford Championship at Doral −24 (65-70-63-66=264) 1 stroke Phil Mickelson 43 Apr 10, 2005 Masters Tournament −12 (74-66-65-71=276) Playoff Chris DiMarco 44 Jul 17, 2005 The Open Championship −14 (66-67-71-70=274) 5 strokes Colin Montgomerie 45 Aug 21, 2005 NEC Invitational −6 (66-70-67-71=274) 1 stroke Chris DiMarco 46 Oct 9, 2005 American Express Championship −10 (67-68-68-67=270) Playoff John Daly 47 Jan 29, 2006 Buick Invitational −10 (71-68-67-72=278) Playoff Nathan Green, José María Olazábal 48 Mar 5, 2006 Ford Championship at Doral (2) −20 (64-67-68-69=268) 1 stroke David Toms, Camilo Villegas 49 Jul 23, 2006 The Open Championship −18 (67-65-71-67=270) 2 strokes Chris DiMarco 50 Aug 6, 2006 Buick Open −24 (66-66-66-66=264) 3 strokes Jim Furyk 51 Aug 20, 2006 PGA Championship

−18 (69-68-65-68=270) 5 strokes Shaun Micheel 52 Aug 27, 2006 Bridgestone Invitational −10 (67-64-71-68=270) Playoff Stewart Cink 53 Sep 4, 2006 Deutsche Bank Championship −16 (66-72-67-63=268) 2 strokes Vijay Singh 54 Oct 1, 2006 American Express Championship −23 (63-64-67-67=261) 8 strokes Ian Poulter, Adam Scott 55 Jan 28, 2007 Buick Invitational −15 (66-72-69-66=273) 2 strokes Charles Howell III 56 Mar 25, 2007 CA Championship −10 (71-66-68-73=278) 2 strokes Brett Wetterich 57 May 6, 2007 Wachovia Championship −13 (70-68-68-69=275) 2 strokes Steve Stricker 58 Aug 5, 2007 Bridgestone Invitational −8 (68-70-69-65=272) 8 strokes Justin Rose, Rory Sabbatini 59 Aug 12, 2007 PGA Championship −8 (71-63-69-69=272) 2 strokes Woody Austin 60 Sep 9, 2007 BMW Championship −22 (67-67-65-63=262) 2 strokes Aaron Baddeley 61 Sep 16, 2007 The Tour Championship −23 (64-63-64-66=257) 8 strokes Mark Calcavecchia, Zach Johnson 62 Jan 27, 2008 Buick Invitational −19 (67-65-66-71=269) 8 strokes Ryuji Imada 63 Feb 24, 2008 Accenture Match Play Championship 8 & 7 Stewart Cink 64 Mar 16, 2008 Arnold Palmer Invitational −10 (70-68-66-66=270) 1 stroke Bart Bryant 65 Jun 16, 2008 U.S. Open −1 (72-68-70-73=283) Playoff Rocco Mediate 66 Mar 29, 2009 Arnold Palmer Invitational −5 (68-69-71-67=275) 1 stroke Sean O’Hair 67 Jun 7, 2009 Memorial Tournament −12 (69-74-68-65=276) 1 stroke Jim Furyk 68 Jul 5, 2009 AT&T National −13 (64-66-70-67=267) 1 stroke Hunter Mahan 69 Aug 2, 2009 Buick Open −20 (71-63-65-69=268) 3 strokes Greg Calmers, John Senden, Roland Thatcher 70 Aug 9, 2009 Bridgestone Invitational −12 (68-70-65-65=268) 4 strokes Robert Allenby, Pádraig Harrington 71 Sep 13, 2009 BMW Championship −19 (68-67-62-68=265) 8 strokes Jim Furyk, Marc Leishman 72 Mar 25, 2012 Arnold Palmer Invitational −13 (69-65-71-70=275) 5 strokes Graeme McDowell 73 Jun 3, 2012 Memorial Tournament −9 (70-69-73-67=279) 2 strokes Andrés Romero, Rory Sabbatini 74 Jul 1, 2012 AT&T National −8 (72-68-67-69=276) 2 strokes Bo Van Pelt 75 Jan 28, 2013 Farmers Insurance Open −14 (68-65-69-72=274) 4 strokes Brandt Snedeker, Josh Teater 76 Mar 10, 2013 Cadillac Championship −19 (66-65-67-71=269) 2 strokes Steve Stricker 77 Mar 25, 2013 Arnold Palmer Invitational −13 (69-70-66-70=275) 2 strokes Justin Rose 78 May 12, 2013 The Players Championship −13 (67-67-71-70=275) 2 strokes David Lingmerth, Jeff Maggert, Kevin Streelman 79 Aug 4, 2013 Bridgestone Invitational −15 (66-61-68-70=265) 7 strokes Keegan Bradley, Henrik Stenson 79 Sept. 23, 2018 Tour Championship −11 2 strokes Billy Horschel