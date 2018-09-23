As Tiger Woods closed in on what would be his 80th career PGA Tour victory Sunday, athletes and other notable celebrities joined in on watching Woods and offering their support via social media.

Here’s a look at some notable posts before and after his victory:

@TigerWoods Congrts!!!! Thank you for allowing us to experience your GREATNESS!!!!!!!! — DWade (@DwyaneWade) September 23, 2018

What an incredible win for @TigerWoods. No other player has brought what he’s brought to the game of golf. Good to see him back on top!!! #TOURChampionship — Carli Lloyd (@CarliLloyd) September 23, 2018

So Tiger Woods will be the last player to win the TOUR Championship…Fitting! — Billy Hurley III (@BillyHurley3) September 23, 2018

So awesome to see @TigerWoods fight back through everything he went to for this… congrats to him for the road he came back through.. — Elliott Sadler (@Elliott_Sadler) September 23, 2018

Hell yeah @TigerWoods is baaaacckkk! Awesome! He just makes golf better. Really badass for him and @TaylorMadeGolf — AJ Allmendinger (@AJDinger) September 23, 2018

Tiger Woods: “just suck it up and hit good golf shots”. Kinda sums it up. @TigerWoods you sure did. — Brad Faxon (@BradFaxon) September 23, 2018

From one goat to another I can only imagine what @TigerWoods is feeling today… pumped to be watching this today!! Have fun out there today my man!!! — Michael Phelps (@MichaelPhelps) September 23, 2018

I can’t wait to see @TigerWoods finish his resurgence today. Good luck my friend hit’em straight. — Emmitt Smith (@EmmittSmith22) September 23, 2018

Everybody now jumping on the #TigerWoods bandwagon- it’s hilarious; these people crucified him in his darkest times & now they’re rooting for him- great is great & I never stopped rooting for him to find this moment again in his career & life – go do the damn thing TIGER WOODS 🏆 — Audley Harrison MBE (@audleyharrison) September 23, 2018

Notice something today golf fans, Tiger plays everything off the center of the greens. Hits the required shot and doesn’t short-side his approach shots. This is exactly what Jack did. He will not play needlessly aggressive. Let the chasers make the mistakes. — InTheFlesch (@Steve_Flesch) September 23, 2018

Doing something I rarely ever do……watching golf. Pulling for TW. A win by Tiger today will be huge for the game. — William McGirt (@WilliamMcGirt) September 23, 2018

…and now I’m crying all over again. Watching Tiger compete at the highest level is always something to behold. And to be able to do so after everything… is nothing short of great. — Christina Kim (@TheChristinaKim) September 23, 2018

And a few folks from outside the world of sports had their say, too.