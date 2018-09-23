Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

Tiger Woods earns cheers, praise from wide world of sports with victory

Sep 23, 2018; Atlanta, GA, USA; Tiger Woods fans look on during the final round of the Tour Championship golf tournament at East Lake Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports Butch Dill/USA TODAY Sports

Tiger Woods earns cheers, praise from wide world of sports with victory

PGA Tour

Tiger Woods earns cheers, praise from wide world of sports with victory

As Tiger Woods closed in on what would be his 80th career PGA Tour victory Sunday, athletes and other notable celebrities joined in on watching Woods and offering their support via social media.

Here’s a look at some notable posts before and after his victory:

And a few folks from outside the world of sports had their say, too.

, , , PGA Tour, Professional

More Golfweek

From The Web

Comments

Latest

More Golfweek
Home