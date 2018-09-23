Tiger Woods scores emotional Tour Championship victory

ATLANTA — The most significant win in Tiger Woods’ career was his 1997 triumph at the Masters, where he became the first African American to win at Augusta National, but there have been a lot of others that stick out, like his U.S. Open triumph by 15 shots in 2000 at Pebble Beach. Then there was Woods’ win the 2000 British Open at St. Andrews by eight shots when never hit into any of the infamous pot bunkers littered around the home of golf. Tiger’s 2008 U.S. Open win in a Monday playoff that went 19 holes over Rocco Mediate is also unforgettable.

Tiger said on Saturday evening that he has donated some of his trophies to charities over the years, and given others to his mother and close friends, but he still has scores of others scattered around Jupiter, Fla. estate. It’s doubtful that he will touch any of his Claret Jugs, Wannamaker trophies, Masters or U.S. Open trophies, but you’ve got to believe that he will find a special place for the Calamity Jane, a silver putter he was presented with on Sunday evening after he won the 2018 Tour Championship.

After waiting five years since the 2013 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, 1,876 days to be precise, and undergoing four back surgeries to alleviate pain in his neck and lower back, Woods got emotional on the 18th green during the closing ceremonies.

“I can’t believe I pulled this off after the season I’ve gone through,” he said as tears welled in his eyes and the crowd roared with delight. “It’s just hard to believe that I’ve won the Tour Championship.”

For most of the round, Woods utilized the strategy that earned him title after title in the early and mid-2000s. Starting a three-shot lead over Rory McIlroy, Woods made a birdie on the first hole, then peeled off eight pars as his pursuers–McIlroy, Justin Rose–each made errors. With every hole that Woods played and every par he carded, it was as if a rachet clicked tighter around the rest of the field, applying more pressure and reducing the number of holes that remained to catch him.

A pair of late bogeys at 15 and 16 made things a little more interesting than Woods might have liked, but a clutch chip on 17 and an up-and-down for par on the 18th hole gave Woods a 1-over 71 and a two-shot win over Billy Horschel, who shot a closing round 66.

Dustin Johnson shot 67 to finish in third. Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama shot 65 to tie for fourth with Webb Simpson (67) and Rose, which help on to win the FedEx Cup after shooting a 3-over 73.