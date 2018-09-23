Tiger Woods ended his five year PGA Tour victory drought Sunday with a victory in the Tour Championship.
It was the 80th win of his pro career.
Here’s a look at some key moments in his life and career:
Tiger Woods – Quick Facts
Born: December 30, 1975
Birth place: Cypress, California
Birth name: Eldrick Tont Woods
Parents: Earl Woods, Kultilda (Punsawad) Woods
Marriage: Elin Nordegren (October 5, 2004-August 23, 2010, divorced)
Children: Charlie Axel and Sam Alexis
Education: Stanford University, 1994-1996
Turned Pro: 1996
PGA Tour victories: 79
Major victories: 14
Career earnings: $113,884,853 (before Sunday)
