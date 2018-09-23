Tiger Woods ended his five year PGA Tour victory drought Sunday with a victory in the Tour Championship.

It was the 80th win of his pro career.

Here’s a look at some key moments in his life and career:

Tiger Woods – Quick Facts

Born: December 30, 1975

Birth place: Cypress, California

Birth name: Eldrick Tont Woods

Parents: Earl Woods, Kultilda (Punsawad) Woods

Marriage: Elin Nordegren (October 5, 2004-August 23, 2010, divorced)

Children: Charlie Axel and Sam Alexis

Education: Stanford University, 1994-1996

Turned Pro: 1996

PGA Tour victories: 79

Major victories: 14

Career earnings: $113,884,853 (before Sunday)