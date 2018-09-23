Digital Edition
Tiger Woods Timeline: Key moments from Mike Douglas to East Lake

Aug 12, 2018; Saint Louis, MO, USA; Tiger Woods celebrates after making a birdie putt on the 18th green during the final round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Bellerive Country Club. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports John David Mercer/USA TODAY Sports

Tiger Woods ended his five year PGA Tour victory drought Sunday with a victory in the Tour Championship.

It was the 80th win of his pro career.

Here’s a look at some key moments in his life and career:

Tiger Woods – Quick Facts

Born: December 30, 1975
Birth place: Cypress, California
Birth name: Eldrick Tont Woods
Parents: Earl Woods, Kultilda (Punsawad) Woods
Marriage: Elin Nordegren (October 5, 2004-August 23, 2010, divorced)
Children: Charlie Axel and Sam Alexis
Education: Stanford University, 1994-1996
Turned Pro: 1996
PGA Tour victories: 79
Major victories: 14
Career earnings: $113,884,853 (before Sunday)

