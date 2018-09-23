Before his win Sunday at the Tour Championship in Atlanta, the last victory for Tiger Woods on the PGA Tour – his 79th – came more than five years ago, on Aug. 4, 2013, at the 2013 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational at Firestone Country Club in Akron, Ohio.

Woods won the Tour Championship by two shots Sunday.

Here is a timeline of his ups and downs between that 2013 WGC-Bridgestone victory and victory No. 80 Sunday:

August 2013

Woods falls to his knees during the final round of The Barclays, yet finishes runner-up.