Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

Tiger Woods Timeline: The 5 years since his last PGA Tour victory

ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 22: Tiger Woods of the United States acknowledges the crowd on the first green during the third round of the TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club on September 22, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images) Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Tiger Woods Timeline: The 5 years since his last PGA Tour victory

PGA Tour

Tiger Woods Timeline: The 5 years since his last PGA Tour victory

Before his win Sunday at the Tour Championship in Atlanta, the last victory for Tiger Woods on the PGA Tour – his 79th – came more than five years ago, on Aug. 4, 2013, at the 2013 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational at Firestone Country Club in Akron, Ohio.

Woods won the Tour Championship by two shots Sunday.

Here is a timeline of his ups and downs between that 2013 WGC-Bridgestone victory and victory No. 80 Sunday:

Tiger Woods during the final round of The Barclays, the first event of the 2013 FedEx Cup playoffs, at Liberty National.

(Golfweek File)

August 2013

Woods falls to his knees during the final round of The Barclays, yet finishes runner-up.

, , , PGA Tour, Professional

More Golfweek

From The Web

Comments

Latest

More Golfweek
Home