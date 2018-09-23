Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
Winner's Bag: Tiger Woods, Tour Championship

The clubs Tiger Woods used to win the 2018 Tour Championship:

DRIVER: TaylorMade M3 (9.5 degrees), with Mitsubishi Diamana D+ Plus 70 TX shaft

FAIRWAY WOODS: TaylorMade M3 (13 degrees), M1 2017 (19 degrees), with Mitsubishi Diamana D+ White Board 83 TX shafts

IRONS: TaylorMade TW Phase 1 prototype (3-PW), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts

WEDGES: TaylorMade Milled Grind (56, 60 degrees), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts

Putter: Scotty Cameron Newport 2 GSS

BALL: Bridgestone Tour B XS

GRIPS: Golf Pride Tour Velvet Cord

