2018 Ryder Cup: Samuel L. Jackson, Michael Phelps among those on ground in Paris

Although play doesn’t begin until Friday, there were some big names on the ground Monday at Le Golf National to mark the start of Ryder Cup week in and around Paris.

Among the notables seen at the spectator center include: actor Samuel L, Jackson, Olympic gold-medal swimmer Michael Phelps and former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice.

Jackson, Phelps and Rice, are among the participants in the Ryder Cup Celebrity Match scheduled for Tuesday. The 10-hole scramble features celebrities from the United States and Europe.

Here’s a look at Monday at the Ryder Cup in photos: