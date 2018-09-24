2018 Ryder Cup: Team USA reaches France in style

Team USA touched down in France Monday afternoon in advance of the Ryder Cup this week and looked the part of a defending champion.

Clad in matching dark coats and white shirts, all but one of the 12 American players – Patrick Reed – opted to pose wearing sunglasses.

Captain Jim Furyk said he wanted his player to take the rest of the day to relax. Meanwhile, he took part in a press conference with his European counterpart, Thomas Bjorn.

Landing around 12:45 p.m. local time to a police escort, Team USA landed in France from Atlanta after their charter departed about an hour late.