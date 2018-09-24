Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
Priority ranking for 2018 Web.com Tour graduates

Sunday was the final graduation day for 2018’s Web.com Tour graduates.

Twenty-five more players officially earned their 2018-19 PGA Tour cards, including Sangmoon Bae, Hunter Mahan, Lucas Glover, Curtis Luck and Denny McCarthy. They join a list that already included Sungjae Im, who is also fully exempt as the top-ranked player from the combined regular-season and Finals money lists. McCarthy is also fully exempt as the leading Finals money winner.

Five reshuffles will take place next season, giving players opportunities to improve their ranking with their play. These reshuffles will occur after the following events:

RSM Classic (Nov. 18)
Genesis Open (Feb. 17)
Valero Texas Open (April 7)
Charles Schwab Challenge (May 26)
John Deere Classic (July 14)

Here is a look at the complete priority ranking for Web.com Tour graduates entering the 2018-19 PGA Tour season:

  1. Sungjae Im
  2. Denny McCarthy
  3. Kramer Hickok
  4. Sangmoon Bae
  5. Anders Albertson
  6. Robert Streb
  7. Sam Burns
  8. Peter Malnati
  9. Scott Langley
  10. Cameron Davis
  11. Cameron Champ
  12. Adam Schenk
  13. Martin Trainer
  14. Lucas Glover
  15. K.H. Lee
  16. Matt Jones
  17. Chase Wright
  18. Hunter Mahan
  19. Sebastián Muñoz
  20. Roger Sloan
  21. Kyle Jones
  22. Shawn Stefani
  23. Adam Svensson
  24. Seth Reeves
  25. Alex Prugh
  26. Max Homa
  27. John Chin
  28. Roberto Díaz
  29. José de Jesús Rodríguez
  30. Stephan Jaeger
  31. Josh Teater
  32. Curtis Luck
  33. Carlos Ortiz
  34. Nicholas Lindheim
  35. Wyndham Clark
  36. Dylan Frittelli
  37. Adam Long
  38. Wes Roach
  39. Julian Etulain
  40. Sepp Straka
  41. Chris Thompson
  42. Cameron Tringale
  43. Joey Garber
  44. Ben Silverman
  45. Brady Schnell
  46. Michael Thompson
  47. Roberto Castro
  48. Fabián Gómez
  49. Hank Lebioda
  50. Jim Knous

