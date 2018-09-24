Priority ranking for 2018 Web.com Tour graduates

Sunday was the final graduation day for 2018’s Web.com Tour graduates.

Twenty-five more players officially earned their 2018-19 PGA Tour cards, including Sangmoon Bae, Hunter Mahan, Lucas Glover, Curtis Luck and Denny McCarthy. They join a list that already included Sungjae Im, who is also fully exempt as the top-ranked player from the combined regular-season and Finals money lists. McCarthy is also fully exempt as the leading Finals money winner.

Five reshuffles will take place next season, giving players opportunities to improve their ranking with their play. These reshuffles will occur after the following events:

RSM Classic (Nov. 18)

Genesis Open (Feb. 17)

Valero Texas Open (April 7)

Charles Schwab Challenge (May 26)

John Deere Classic (July 14)

Here is a look at the complete priority ranking for Web.com Tour graduates entering the 2018-19 PGA Tour season: