Ryder Cup: Captains have no plans to restrict players’ social-media posts

SAINT-QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES, France – As social media has grown, so has the propensity for athletes to post something regrettable. Even as Patrick Reed recently took to Twitter to gripe about free Red Sox tickets in the “line-drive section” of Fenway Park, U.S. captain Jim Furyk has no plans to order his players off of their phones.

“During these events, I don’t see a lot of our players on their phones and on social media — they are such busy weeks,” Furyk said. “I don’t really have any policies, per se, other than you obviously want to keep everything straight and narrow, and I think social media is great when it’s fun. But past that, you know, I don’t really see any issues or concerns.”

European captain Thomas Bjorn has no plans for a blackout, either. He sees social media now as part of an athlete’s life and image, especially the younger players.

“I think if you put restrictions on what they can do and how they live their lives, it changes them a bit,” Bjorn said. “I have no problems with social media. But as Jim says, it’s so busy; a high-pressure week and a sensitive week, and I’m sure they on both sides will respect that.”

Bjorn encourages the use of social media in order to grow the popularity of golf.

“In the bigger scheme of things, it’s great for the game of golf,” Bjorn said. “So you know, there’s a lot of things that play into it, and obviously as captain of the European team you try to protect your 12 players and what they do, but I think I will do them this favor.

“I’m sure you’ll see a couple of posts here and there, but as long as they stay in the right place.”

Always easier said than done with it comes to social media.